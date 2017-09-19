Nikon D7500 Review - Powerful But Not Perfect

When the Nikon D7500 was first announced, I had a bit of mixed feelings. There were some amazing new specs and the promise of great image quality most of which were inherited from the D500, but Nikon had pulled some of the features that made the Nikon D7200 such an amazing new camera. While I’m still not thrilled about the lack of dual cards for example, for the most part I’m accepting the change so let’s check out this new camera, the image quality, features, and compare it to the growing competition.

If you have ever used a Nikon DSLR, you will feel right at home. Nikon has kept the design very similar and for the most part, that’s a great thing. The camera feels like a tank with increased weather sealing and the camera is ready to handle anything from a family vacation to sports and events….almost. One of the big missing features from the older Nikon D7200 is dual card slots. These are almost a must have for any serious photographer and still a nice feature for almost everyone else. Of course, just a year ago, Nikon introduced the D500 filling the gap between consumer and professional quite effectively and it is clear that Nikon believes these more professional features are no longer needed in the D7500. And really, neither the Sony A6500 or Canon 80D offer dual card slots so Nikon is not alone. The articulating touch screen does seem more responsive and gives you access to more functions than before. I still find this mechanism annoying for video work with limited downward mobility once you add a tripod plate but it’s better than nothing. My big beef with the body lies with this mode dial which is almost impossible to turn without looking and requires pressing this unlock button before you can rotate it. Overall, it’s annoying and limits quick changes. I also have a small issue with the autofocus controller requiring too much of my attention to operate and I still wish the white balance button was placed with my shooting functions instead of with the playback controls. But the Nikon D7500 is comfortable to handle for long shoots, offers weather sealing above the competition, and great autofocus tracking.

But let’s talk quality. The Nikon D7500 has fewer pixels from the 24mp sensor in the D7200 to a new 20mp sensor from the D500 but don’t let that fool you. It offers amazing dynamic range and great low light results though the lower resolution will likely keep plenty of D7200 from picking one up. It’s not all about resolution though and overall the D7500 is one of the best quality APSC cameras on the market.

The autofocus system is unchanged though and while it is absolutely a capable system with fast and accurate results, with only 15 cross type points, it does not have the upper hand. What we do have is a new processor allowing 8fps raw bursts up to 50 shots, 4k timelapse, digital image stabilization, and an amazing new metering system especially nice for those who shoot aperture priority or auto ISO. The D7500 also uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with Snapbridge but loses NFC. The result is a useful but slow and somewhat clunky system for transferring images

Video and live view shooting are really a mixed bag for Nikon. On the plus side, they have made Canon look stupid by offering real 4k recording with both mic and headphone ports, but there are some real limitations that need to be addressed. Nikon still uses a contrast only focus system for live view and video focusing and while it has improved slightly, it is far behind the Canon 80D and Sony A6500 in terms of speed and performance. 4k video also requires a heavy additional 1.5x crop giving it more in common with a micro 4/3 camera while the Sony A6500 oversamples yielding incredibly detailed video while using the entire sensor. Of course, Canon is still refusing to provide any 4k recording leaving them clearly at the back of the pack but with the heavy crop and lack of oversampling, the Sony A6500 has a clear edge in both quality low light performance. The result is that while Nikon does get to show 4k off as a new feature, the implementation still leaves me wanting more.