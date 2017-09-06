No Compromise on the Path to Transgender Equality

Growing up female in Nigeria, I knew from elementary school that I was meant to be male, even declaring to my father at eight years old, “Daddy, I’m a boy!” Though he laughed it off, I knew even then I was serious. Through many physical and spiritual ordeals, including my Christian fundamentalist parents subjecting me to exorcisms, sessions to “pray the trans away,” and incessant bullying and teasing in school, I managed to part ways with that society and to chart a new life for myself.

First in the U.K. and later in the U.S., I pursued not only an education, but also what I knew to be my true identity, and eventually transitioned to male. I made a complete transformation, including the necessary surgeries, and also achieved other goals I had long desired: I married a wonderful woman who loves me for who I am, I am pursuing a career in the performing arts and have nearly completed my licensing requirements as a therapist.

Yet despite these milestones in my own life, and the hopeful signs we see in trans acceptance, such as the increased presence of trans characters in the popular media, in shows like Transparent and with performers such as LaVerne Cox, there is a paradoxical rise in discrimination against trans people, who are more visible than ever before. There has also been a steady erosion of rights for trans people that non-trans individuals take for granted, such as the right to use the bathroom corresponding to one’s gender identity, the right to freely express one’s gender identity in the workplace, the right for parents of trans kids to know they are safe at school, and the right to serve one’s country in the military.

How did we arrive at this ironic state of affairs? I believe it is owing to a number of factors, a principal one being that whenever there is heightened awareness of something “new,” such as the existence of trans people among us, it is met with latent resistance, at least initially. Until then, there is, as I titled my recent memoir, “An Unspoken Compromise,” that is, an agreement to not ask and to not tell about one’s sexuality or gender identity.

Further, the Trump administration has fostered a climate of hostility towards and rejection of the trans community, emboldening people to freely express their hatred towards trans people. Policies put forward by Trump such as the ban on trans individuals serving in the military, and the delegitimizing of providing health care for trans people have sent the message that the trans community does not have the same human rights as all others in society. We are, in effect, second-class citizens.

Far from the image presented by privileged, high-profile trans people such Caitlyn Jenner, many of my trans clients at the St. John’s Well Child & Family Center are struggling with very basic challenges, some financial, others societal. Many have had to transition in unsafe, gang-infested neighborhoods, where they may be physically and verbally attacked, simply by walking down the street or while trying to use public transportation. If they also happen to be undocumented, this persecution is compounded, and Trump’s draconian policies on immigration and push for deportation make trans people all the more vulnerable. If arrested and put in jails or detention centers that correspond to their gender assignment at birth, they are even more likely to be beaten and otherwise abused.

Add to all of this the particular challenge within the LGBT community of acceptance by the “LGB” members of the “T” part of that community. That is, many whom we would expect to be our “natural allies” are, in fact, resistant to our very existence. There has always been a mystery surrounding being trans and it is doubly hard to express who we are. Whereas LGB people must come out regarding their sexuality, trans people must first reject their gender assigned at birth and then learn to express their sexuality as well as their status as trans.

There may also be issues of dysphoria that one is dealing with during transition. Surgery, hormones, navigating public spaces and what it’s like to look “in between genders” as one transitions – it constitutes many layers along the path to self-realization and acceptance.

So how do we respond? How do we advance the cause of transgender equality, both in society at large and in our own communities and circles of friends, family and co-workers? We begin by coming out and by sharing our stories within those circles, person to person, expressing what makes us uniquely ourselves. It’s easy to hate “those people,” or to stereotype people whom we don’t really know; it’s much harder to hate or discriminate against a trans person who is my co-worker, my neighbor, my doctor. It is only through the sharing of these personal journeys of what it is like to be in the wrong body or to go through life not feeling as though the inner me matches the outer me that people will begin to understand who we are.