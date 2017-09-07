No First-Use will be a Stronger Nuclear Deterrence

By John Ashley

On the January 24, 2017, Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass) introduced the Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2017 (S. 200) to the Senate, which would “prohibit the conduct of a first-use nuclear strike absent a declaration of war by Congress” if passed into law. The idea of a first strike is nothing new; it is a relic of the Cold War, when the world’s two competing superpowers were always on the verge of nuclear annihilation. Despite emerging victorious in the Cold War, the United States never relinqished its right to strike first with its nuclear arsenal. In fact, of the nuclear-armed states, only China and India practice an official no first-use doctrine.

If S. 200 were passed into law and signed by President Trump, it would constitute a major policy shift for the United States. But is it a good idea? Well, it is not a terrible idea if it is done correctly.

Adopting a no first-use doctrine would go a long way in promoting global nonproliferation while not necessarily endangering the United States, as many in the defense establishment fear. However, while S. 200 lays the major groundwork for a US no first-use doctrine, it must be paired with the enactment of a robust modernization program in order for it to truly be credible.

No First-Use in Practice

With regard to nuclear security, the United States’ principal state-level concerns today are North Korea and Iran. The JCPOA, entered into force on January 16, 2016, has effectively halted Iran’s nuclear ambitions. North Korea, however, plunged ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, recently testing a missile that could theoretically hit Los Angeles. In the face of such a threat, many in the United States government feel that adopting a no first-use strategy would only embolden Kim Jong-un.

This thinking misses the point of the North Korean nuclear program. Kim Jong-un is interested not in global domination, but in his regime’s survival. The purpose of his nuclear arsenal is not to achieve “final victory” over South Korea and the United States, but rather to prevent a conventional attack by the aforementioned countries. Kim Jong-un knows that if he launched a nuclear strike against the United States, North Korea would effectively become a nuclear wasteland. But, if Kim Jong-un felt as if the United States were about to launch a nuclear first strike, he would have nothing to lose by launching a strike of his own. Adopting S. 200 would drastically reduce the chances of a miscalculation by clearly defining the circumstances under which the United States would launch a nuclear attack. The bill clearly outlines these circumstances as either after a declaration of war or if a nuclear strike on the United States is imminent.

In practice, then, a no first-use doctrine has the effect of limiting nuclear deterrence to deterring nuclear strikes, rather than conventional attacks. To many, adopting such a policy would only embolden the United States’ rivals and frighten its allies, particularly South Korea and Japan. This need not be the case. Section 3 of S. 200 states that, absent a declaration of war, a nuclear strike cannot be launched “without the President determining that the enemy has first launched a nuclear strike against the United States or an ally of the United States.” This caveat allows the United States to adopt a no first-use policy while still maintaining its extended deterrence obligations. Furthermore, the United States’ rivals have already been behaving more aggressively in the face of US power, particularly in Ukraine and the South China Sea. Adopting a no first-use doctrine would not significantly change this status quo.

Modernize, Modernize, Modernize

A no first-use doctrine is only as credible as the deterrent behind it. If the promised retaliatory strike cannot be launched, then the doctrine falls apart. In conjunction with adopting a no first-use doctrine as outlined in S. 200, the United States must make a concerted effort to modernize the nuclear triad. The defense establishment has been advocating for such an upgrade since at least the hearing before the United States House Armed Services Committee on March 8, 2017. Furthermore, Russia and China, the nuclear rivals of the United States, have already begun modernization programs. The idea of the no first-use doctrine is to make the world safer from nuclear war. To do so, the threat of a retaliatory strike must be 100 percent credible in order to eliminate any chance of a miscalculation.

There is no quick way to eliminate nuclear weapons from the Earth. It will likely take several generations to reduce and decommission the thousands of warheads stockpiled around the planet. In the meantime, nuclear armed states must do what they can in order to prevent nuclear armageddon, and adopting a predictable and reliable deterrence doctrine, while preserving the ability to inflict mutually assured destruction, is the surest way the United States can do its part. Adopting S. 200 with a commitment to arsenal modernization is the optimal way for the United States to do its part to lessen the danger of nuclear annihilation.