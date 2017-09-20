No Internet? No problem: HP’s New Solutions to Bridge the Digital Divide

In developed countries, classrooms increasingly embrace accelerating innovation. Schools are adopting technologies like AR/VR devices, 3D printing and massive online open courses (MOOCs). Advancements in technology help students collaborate and create like never before, and allow educators to individualize lesson plans and monitor progress with unprecedented insight – ultimately preparing their pupils for success in the digital age.

However, as technological innovation rapidly accelerates, the gap dividing those with access to technology and those without is widening. Forget VR headsets and 3D printers – today, approximately 264 million children and youths around the world do not have access to basic educational resources (think Internet and textbooks). As the rest of the world goes digital, these children are left behind.

Education in the cloud

Approximately four billion people in the world do not have Internet access, leaving millions of school children without an essential resource many in developed nations take for granted. Today during Global Citizen Week in New York City, HP announced the launch of the HP School Cloud featuring the HP Open Learning Platform – a device that will provide students, teachers and adults in rural and poor communities across the globe access to educational materials.

The HP School Cloud is a hybrid cloud appliance, meaning it brings an Internet-like service to those most in need through an advanced wireless router and state-of-the-art file and content server. Each device will leverage a range of free, open source educational material from OpenStax—with more Open Education Resource partners to be announced later this fall. Using the HP School Cloud is easy: simply install the device, turn it on, and let students dive into millions of e-textbooks and thousands of lessons on reading, science, mathematics, and more.

These resources – which will all be aligned with international curricular and instructional standards from UNESCO, OECD and others – will help students in impoverished areas break the cycle of poverty by giving them the skills needed to succeed in our hyper-connected, digital age.

©InZone/Georg Schaumberger Students learning at an HP Learning Studio in Jordan.

Computing for a cause

While the HP School Cloud has broad applications for communities around the globe, HP also announced a couple initiatives targeted to improve learning outcomes for one group who has faced extraordinary struggles: refugees. According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 65.6 million people around the world have been forced from their homes, and 22.5 million of these people are refugees – over half of whom are under the age of 18.

Refugees often flee from genocide and political insecurities in their home countries, only to encounter poverty in refugee camps around the world. HP hopes to break this cycle of poverty – beginning with the AppFactory at the Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Malawi, Africa. HP teamed up with Microsoft to launch the AppFactory as part of the UNHCR Connectivity for Refugees program, aiming to improve the state of software development and bring quality learning, IT skills development and entrepreneurship training to the people living in the Dzaleka. By equipping refugees with technological savvy, they will have the tools needed to succeed in today’s hyper-globalized digital economy beyond Malawi’s borders.

Beyond Malawi, we opened two HP Learning Studios in Jordan in September, in collaboration with UNHCR, InZone and CARE. The studios are located in Amman and at the Azraq Refugee Camp – with a third studio to open soon in the town community of Azraq. Each one is equipped with hardware, software, and teacher training services that together inspire instructional innovation and next-generation learning experiences. This announcement follows through on a commitment made last year during United Nations General Assembly Week to establish six new HP Learning Studios in Jordan and Lebanon. HP is currently working with the UNHCR to select locations and partners for the three HP Learning Studios to be built in Lebanon.

Working toward a brighter future for all

At Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg in July, HP made a $20 million commitment to improve learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025 – aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal 4’s vision to bring quality, accessible and fully financed education for all.