There was a bit of a kerfuffle when that all too eager chatterbox Megyn Kelly pestered our 79 year old Jane Fonda about - yes - her obvious facial "improvements". To be sure, Jane looks terrific, there was a true master (have you noticed the plastic surgeons are mostly men?) at work on her iconic Fonda-face. And, obviously, she wants a different face than her "natural" one. She grew up in the limelight and the tendency to keep things kinda frozen in time is a given among the famous.

Now comes the good part, and I hope it sets off a copy-cat-fever in other women who are grilled like a suspect in a murder case. Jane beamed a laser-gaze from her very blue eyes right into Megyn's eager face and snapped,

"Do we really want to talk about this now?"

YES! Finally, someone is putting a visible barrier to silly, actually demeaning, intrusions. Sure, Jane Fonda wasn't sitting in the studio because she has nothing better to do and wanted to spent quality time with a woman she definitely has little love for - considering her own liberal political ideas. No, she has a very lovely movie out. With old pal, Robert Redford, who was sitting next to her, silently, of course (he's a man, after all) and who also has a lot done to his equally iconic face. So they really still match in their slightly tightened cheekbones. Now, would anybody ask Bob whether he wants to talk about plastic surgery? Of course not. Out of respect, out of accepting his privacy, out of admiration for his achievements, worth and weight just by gender.

And that's my entire point! Here's the HUGE problem that's as old as womankind.

There it is again. The mixed messages...on the one hand, as a woman, you are expected to keep an aura of mystery around you, on the other hand, you are expected to strip mentally naked for everybody to see and be gaped at, so you can be judged and taken apart, then quickly bundled up and being put in a sealed box, and have you out of the way.

Because behind all that demand for female confessions isn't an overwhelming appetite for "the truth" or positive curiosity about the richness of different lives - mind you - it's a simple trick of minimizing female value and importance. Transparent people are actually rather uninteresting and therefore invisible in the end.

What I really would have loved, is to listen in on the conversation Jane and Bob had when they left the studio after the interview. Did they discuss their altered faces and rich long lives?

As for you, Miz Megyn, maybe you yourself could open your own chatter box and reveal details of YOUR not too well done nose job? You happy with it? At least then it's even Steven.

Here's my advice :

Don't confess, don't explain, don't justify, don't apologize!