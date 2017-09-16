NO, LIBERALS, THIS IS WHAT HE MEANS BY "FAKE NEWS"

“DON’T BELIEVE THE HYPE.” -PUBLIC ENEMY (CHUCK D: “INSPIRED BY NOAM CHOMSKY”)

When President Donald Trump did the unfathomable and sat down with two democrats and well, acted like a democrat making the decisions on DACA and not building the wall something even more unfathomable happened.

CNN and liberal news outlets did not run the headlines they should have:

"PRESIDENT FINALLY MAKING SENSE"

"TRUMP IS A DREAMER'S DREAM"

"TRUMP, SMART MOVE ON WALL"

Instead:

"TRUMP CAN'T GET IT UP"

"TRUMP FAILS BASE"

"TRUMP'S PROMISE'S: 100% OFF SALE"

This is the "Fake News" he is talking about.

Not that he is a Nazi Devil Worshiping Jew married to a Devil Worshiping Slovenian Jewess or whatever it is that Anti-fa is saying. When Trump does something that could be registered as humanitarian, good or just not devilish he is attacked as being a failure to his conservative base who apparently hate good things according to liberal media.

The opposite is true. Like Swayze, ditto. Conservative Fox or others don't see in shades of grey. Everything is evil that is not allotted good and conservative in Hannity's head.

image by- Charles Semich pictures by- Pixabay.com

Note: Charles Semich is completely loony, off his meds and making too much sense. All opinions belong to anyone who wants them. Send a self-addressed stamped envelope to yourself and you'll have a smart pen pal. I love you all. Don't take this personally.