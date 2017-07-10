No Marine Left Behind... Except This One

On Friday, July 7th, 2017 Staff Sgt. James Hollon (USMC, Delta Company), his wife Angela and their 3-year old baby got in James’ Red Ford truck and drove a few hours south from Portland to a friend’s. For the next few nights, they’ll sleep on their friend’s couch.

Yes. It’s summer. But no. They’re not on vacation.

They’re homeless.

Let me tell you a little about James. He’s from a small Texas town. As a teenager, he had a motorcycle that he rode too fast.

He realized his life was going nowhere and that he need structure and discipline. He joined the marines at age 20 – the day was january 18th, 2000. Just a handful of months before terrrorists with box cutters flew planes into the twin towers.

He was trained. And deployed overseas. On his first mission, he assisted with the evacuation of the US embassy in Yemen after the USS Cole was attacked.

Then, he served 5 combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as an infantryman. He was a soldier higher ups relied on. There came a point where he was in charge of a squad and multiple millions in warfare weaponry.

While serving in combat, he got 14 concussions from being too close when IEDs exploded. They knocked him out. In some cases he was inside a vehicle. Other times, on foot. First, the blast wave in and of itself, is devastating. And that can give you a concussion.

PTSD / TBI: Then, the blast can throw you and you hit your head inside the vehicle, or just as likely, your head hits the ground if you were on foot. His official medical records say he got at least 14 concussions. But James thinks the # is actually closer to 20.

Today: we know that even just a few repeated concussions or traumatic brain injures – like those suffered by James Hollon -- will result in diminished thinking capacity, diminished sensation like sight or balance, diminished language capacity, including communication, expression and understanding and diminished emotional capacity, including depression, anxiety, personality changes, aggression, inappropriate social behavior and suicide. 20 veterans a day kill themselves in the US.

Repeated concussions will also likely cause early onset epilepsy, parkinsons, and alzheimers.

After his combat duty, James was a drill instructor for the marines, training new recruits who would head to iraq and afghanistan.

3 year later, James became an ied specialist – teaching marines right before they shipped out to war the devestating effects these improvised bombs had, how these improvised explosive devices are made, how they are deployed, how to spot them, and how to dismantle them.

James gave the marines 12 ½ years. While on duty as a drill instructor, he injured his shoulder. Now, as a marine, he was taught to suck it up. To not complain. To deal with the pain. Because that’s what a marine does.

And that’s what James did. And after giving the marine’s 12 ½ years of service, James decided to move on…

VA BOTCHES SURGERY: In 2012, he went to the VA… where it was determined that he had only about 70% mobility in his right shoulder and his constant chronic pain was verified. It was determined that he needed surgery on his shoulder.

James was forced to wait 5 years for his operation. He was told he needed the surgery in 2012. In 2017 the VA finally arranged for him to get it.

What happened next is un-American and un-acceptable. It will make you furious. Watch the video below for the rest of the story.