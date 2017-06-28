No Money, Mo Problems

The continued racial wealth gap and the importance of economic justice.

Youth in TREE’s Seeds for Change program

When we say, “do it for the culture,” it should include a future with wealth creation in Black and Brown communities. Economic justice means removing the insurmountable barriers to wealth. One population that faces these barriers are Black college graduates. Despite their advanced degrees, Black college graduates often have challenges finding gainful employment as well as financing their education process. Working towards economic justice includes ensuring access to loans and government lending programs that assist wealth creation in Black and Brown communities.

Given that the wage gap has increased between white people and Black and Brown households since the early 1980’s, our financial freedom and fight for economic justice cannot be an afterthought. It’s essential to the future for Black and Brown communities. Federal and state programs must proactively help people of color and provide living wages that promote infrastructures in communities of color, like cooperatives, that lead to financial freedom. This is not happening at a widespread scale. If we continue this path, Black people will not have wealth parity until 2241. The time to act is now.

For example, in Chicago, 1 out of 50 Black college graduates earn over $120,000 per year compared to 1 out of every 10 white college graduates. Additionally, across the country, Black families that have a head of household with a college degree typically have household wealth – the value of what you own minus what you owe- at $23,400. White counterparts with similar circumstances have a household wealth at $180,500. According to reports, Blacks are systemically denied access to employment. And over the past decade, Black and Latinx households have lost three to four times more wealth, respectively, than the average White household. Because of these disparities, Black and Brown people have less capital and capacity to invest in small businesses and savings.

Jose Arce

Sustainable infrastructures within Black and Brown communities are a helpful start to dismantle systemic oppression that promotes financial instability. For example, cooperative economics promotes shared decision making and can lead to economic stability that is created within communities of color. Additionally, federal and state financial programming must create mechanisms like low-income home-ownership and increased grants that can foster economic development in Black and Brown communities.

To be sure, groups like the Southern Grassroots Economies project, a network aimed at promoting and launching sustainable cooperative economies, helped create a revolving loan fund to support enterprises that elevate the life of Black people, immigrants, and poor whites. And cities like Jackson, Mississippi are exploring interesting ways to create and sustain resources in communities of color with grassroots groups. However, we must do more. And federal and state programs must take note of these progressive models to culturally respond to the needs of people of color.

To have a future of economic justice, we must create our own systems and sustain our own wealth.

