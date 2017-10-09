My biggest fear is not that we'll have to experience another mass shooting.

My biggest fear is that after seeing another 59 people die in less than 10 minutes, we as a country won't even try to make some sort of change to prevent this from happening again.

My other fear is that this anger and frustration and sadness I'm feeling right now will most likely go away in another year, month, week, maybe even tomorrow. I literally stayed up 'till 4AM the night of the shooting while refreshing my feed for updates. I then fell asleep and slept like a baby. I could actually get a full night of rest after watching videos of people being mowed down.

The normalcy of these events is a serious and detrimental problem.

And in my strong opinion, it doesn't matter which side you stand on when it comes to the issue of gun control because the fact of the matter is 59 people died.

In less than 10 minutes.

Think about everything you can do in 10 minutes. Not much. Maybe take a shower and finish brushing your teeth if you're lucky. Then think about 59 people dying in those 10 minutes.

59.

50 fucking 9 people.

Fifty-nine, y'all.

Sons and daughters. Mothers and fathers. They were husbands and wives and boyfriends and girlfriends. They were artists and writers and engineers and businessmen.

They were you and me.

"The criminals would get there hands on it somehow whether it's illegal or not." Bull fucking shit, that's just not good enough.

We tried and we failed with prohibition. We've tried and we've failed with many things.

And we must try with guns, fully knowing that it might fail.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not an expert when it comes to the 2nd amendment and all that it entails, but we owe it to these 59 and the 49 from last year and the 20 children from 2012 and the countless others that have have been buried by loved ones by the obvious deadliness of guns to at least try. Like, we have to try. There are no if, ands, or buts about it.