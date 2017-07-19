No More Pain: This Anesthesiologist Is Transforming Lives

Dr. Ramis Gheith explains how interventional pain management is changing how Doctors treat painful conditions.

Dr. Ramis Gheith

“I’ve had injuries on so many parts of my body,” says New York Giants Wide Receiver, Dwayne Harris. The pro-bowl star player shared that his body has somewhat healed from some injuries but he still deals with pain. “If I go to rehab the pain goes away after a while but sometimes it comes back. I guess this is part of the price of being an athlete, I think everyone goes through this,” said Harris.

There are many athletes who suffer from pain and some often have to take painkillers just to get through the pain. This isn’t always the best option as we now see how how damaging the side effects of pain medication can be. When Tiger Woods was found somewhat disoriented last month, the breathalyzer showed he was not under the influence of alcohol as many had initially believed. Woods had a strong reaction to the pain pills that he was taking to treat his multiple back surgeries. For some people, injuries lead to a lifetime of pain and pain pills.

“Lifelong pain is not something that athletes and people in general have to endure just because they’ve had injuries,” explains Dr. Ramis Gheith who is one of America's leading Pain Management Expert and Anesthesiologist. “I pride myself on being an expert in the field and providing excellence in pain management to thousands of patients and professional athletes as a way to improve their lives and help them get their lives back. Technology is changing how we manage pain and there are now more options than what was available to patients before. In addition, patients don’t have to be as dependent on pain killers to relieve pain,” said Dr. Gheith. The award winning Specialist stopped by to help us better understand pain management and our options. Check out the interview below.

A lot of people suffer from injuries and pain. What are some methods that you can recommend for back and knee injuries?

Back and Knee Injuries are common in many Athletes as well as in the general public. In my experience with treating professional athletes and the general public - these injuries can be devastating and debilitating to one’s social life, career and personal sense of well-being; often leading to the use of chronic medications and often time opioids which of course may cause dependence, addiction and lead to abuse and/or misuse and potentially more devastating outcomes. Most patients are not aware that we are able to provide pain relieving interventions using sophisticated and highly advanced technology with our expertise and skills to often times eliminate or significant reduce their pain. Some just don’t know about our advanced care.

The field of interventional pain management is changing how we evaluate and treat painful conditions. Through the extensive education received in the field of Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management Fellowship training – we are able to combine our science and technology to concur pain once and for all.

The knee has an intricate nervous system which is amenable to modulation, destruction and regeneration to allow pain signals to significantly reduce or stop firing and allow a normal or significantly improved range of motion for the extremity involved. Of course, if a knee hurts due to a ligamentous or soft tissue injury, it should be corrected first or can be treated utilizing Platelet Rich Plasma or other highly advanced Regenerative Therapies to allow the body’s own natural healing response to dominate the environment and enrich the injured tissues with healing factors. It should be noted that up to 13% of patients who undergo knee surgeries will have a complex neuropathic pain condition which can be lifelong if not treated promptly and by an expert such as myself. These conditions often times go unrecognized by the medical community or may be noted and unfortunately not treated appropriately if not correctly diagnosed by the treating physician.

Much like the knee, the spine also has an intricate neural interface which is amenable to treatment leading to the relief of pain often times without the use of opioid medications. In the case of professional athletes who function at a highly competitive and often times traumatic level, the most often diagnosis leading to pain is related to the small joints of the lower back and/or neck region. After failed conservative treatments including rest, ice, heat, physical therapy and a course of home exercises, and basic non-opioid medications – the patient may be a candidate for interventional treatments to help resolve their chronic back pain by modulation, destruction and regeneration of the nervous system to eliminate or significantly reduce pain signals; thereby stopping or significantly reducing the pain and improving the range of motion of the spine and overall function of the patient.

The pain signals from the injured site are often times targeted for treatment using heat, cold or other highly advanced technological treatment to reduce and/or stop the pain. This allows the injured site to begin the process of healing by reducing the sensitization and allowing the pain signals the opportunity to reset. Some other therapies utilized at the Interventional Pain Institute in St. Louis, MO may include advanced Regenerative therapies, Spinal Cord Stimulation and/or highly advanced Spinal Stimulation therapies.

How did you get started?

I started my career as an RN in Cleveland, Ohio in 1999. Soon thereafter I knew my journey was only beginning and I wanted to help heal my patients who were suffering from severe pain. After spending much time investigating the different fields of medicine, I quickly realized that anesthesiology was the right field for me. Interventional Pain management is a sub-specialty of Anesthesiology and I learned from my research that this is the field of the future. I became an expert in the field of Interventional Pain Management after completing extensive education and training which began in the field of Anesthesiology. In Anesthesiology we often modulate the nervous system and are experts in the neural physiology an how to interrupt pain signals reaching the brain. The field of Interventional Pain Management is an advanced Subspecialty in which our skills are refined allowing more precise targeting of pain signals.

Why is it important for people to specifically see a pain management expert and not just a regular doctor?

Interventional Pain Management experts are extensively trained to evaluate, identify and treat painful conditions which may be amenable to treatment in a timely fashion. Unfortunately, the pathophysiology of pain is such that prompt treatment is often necessary to improve the prognosis of the painful condition and thereby lead to improved patient outcomes. Most physicians are not specifically trained regarding the pathophysiology of pain signals as it relates to the peripheral and central nervous systems and this can delay treatment of the underlying pathology.

What Methods do you use?

The methods utilized at our Interventional Pain Institute in St. Louis, MO include the most conservative treatments such as rest, ice, heat, physical therapy, home exercise program, and basic non-opioid medications including anti-inflammatories.

If the above therapies have been tried and noted to be ineffective, more advanced treatments are offered including basic and/or complex nerve blocks, injection therapies using steroids (if appropriate), regenerative medicine and/or platelet rich plasma allowing the body to heal itself. However, for more intractable painful conditions, more advanced therapies are introduced including Radiofrequency Ablation and Modulation of the nervous system and/or Advanced Spinal Stimulation therapies.