No one owns these voters.“Bernie can’t say, ‘Not me. Us,’ and then ignore us.”

U.S. government actions rarely reflect the will of our people, but that’s about to change thanks to an overdue turnover in generations. The supermajority of U.S. citizens, 66%, two-thirds, are Progressives. Deeply protective of land, air, water and all people, they oppose political corruption, corporate government, militarized police and aggressive warfare. Because of politicians who are taking bribes thinly veiled as “campaign donations” and “speaking fees” from global corporations like Goldman Sachs (which funded Hillary Clinton and now furnishes most of Donald Trump’s cabinet), our supermajority has not had representation in U.S, government in 40 years. Mesmerized by the shiny things that money could buy, Baby Boomers born 1945-1964 complacently watched the long U.S. slide into corporate oligarchy.

However -- to the endless delight of the slender crew of now-old folks who have been fighting for social democracy all their lives -- the Gen-X/Millennials, those people born after the mid-1960s, are kicking tail. Vastly more numerous than the Boomers, younger voters realize that if they could get rid of corrupt politicians, they could break the chokehold that global corporations have on us, and rebuild a representative government.

Determined to do it, they’re full of surprises. Senator Bernie Sanders for example was the only experienced federal politician who didn’t take corporate money: Discovering that, Progressives drafted him to run for U.S. president. Coming to love Bernie, the knowledgeable, passionate, high energy activist with the crown of tufted white hair, they showed up in the tens of thousands at rallies and did the grunt work of his campaign.

Thanks to their lifting him, the previously unknown Sanders is the country’s most trusted politician, with 60% approval, including 73% approval among African Americans whom the mainstream media pretend that he “cannot reach”. When he champions Progressive issues, Sanders can depend on their deluging Congress with mail and phone calls, refusing to give money, marching peacefully in the streets, forming movements.

Although the corporately-funded politicians that run the Democratic Party are kneecapping Sanders at every turn, with his expertise plus Progressive pressure, he has for example managed to get Medicare for all, without co-pays (which Medicare has) and with eye and dental coverage (which Medicare lacks) on the table.

Saying “Not me. Us”, Sanders acknowledges that synergy, which works. There are hard limits. Granted, some who voted for Sanders, especially young ones awakened by Bernie’s speeches, are followers who would march toward hell if Bernie headed in that direction. Most Progressives however are supporters who are with him only as far as he is true to his own stated principles. In their view, the U.S. should be a green, diverse democracy with no pretensions of “regime change”, aggressive war, in other people’s countries. Sanders denounced regime change during his campaign. When he championed regime change in Syria, Progressives were furious and let him know it.

Registered Independent moreover, Sanders himself is not a Democrat, but is urging Progressives to take over the Democratic Party and reform it.

That divides Progressives, whose strength is unity. Most Progressives like most U.S. citizens instead want to start clean and build a new major party. Four solid opportunities to found a new party, born big, have appeared over the last year. Sanders has blocked each one. Increasing numbers of Progressives therefore have moved not only past the Democrats, but past Bernie -- although they keep inviting him to come along -- and are linking up with other Progressives, laying the groundwork for a supermajority Progressive party.

Horrified old line Democrats, accustomed to commanding not representing citizens, demand that Bernie “control his voters.” Global corporations controlling party bigwigs and/or party bigwigs controlling voters is how bossism, not representative democracy, works. Progressives instead expect Bernie and all other officials to lead them where the supermajority of voters have chosen to go, while protecting those who disagree. Nobody including Bernie controls these voters.