No Splenda, No Phonies

I’ll always remember the morning after. You know that feeling that you may have found someone with potential because they are making you coffee? Girls do- we read into it. We analyze it. We tell our friends about it. There’s something about a man who makes us coffee that says, “hey, I can be husband material”, (not that I am looking for a husband, but there is something about coffee that says, “long term”). To us, the morning after cup of coffee says, “stay a little longer.”

When he asked me if I took sugar with my coffee that’s when I saw it- in the sugar bowl, were packets and packets of… Splenda. I mean seriously, with all the cancer Splenda articles, who in their right mind, still eats Splenda? That was the first time I think I told him I disagreed with him and said, “you know that’s rat poison right?” Funny enough, the next time (and the following 6 months after that), rat poison was replaced by real sugar, the same way “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” was replaced by real butter but there was one thing I could never get him to replace- Aunt Jemima’s Maple Syrup. I guess there was a memory associated with it but as a writer, of course I read into it- not that I couldn’t change him, but that he was okay with consuming things that aren’t real.

It was our third date that he said he loved me- it was an accident. We were both drunk, I was in his shirt eating potato chips and I already knew he loved me which meant it was going to be a complete disaster- I knew a man like him would run if he felt anything real. I wasn’t Splenda, I wasn’t Aunt Jemima, a common brand in the many girls that roam the streets of LA- nah, I made him think. I made him feel. I knew how to annoy him, I knew how to anger him, I knew how to reach him which mean he would have to cut the cord eventually. When most men say that that they love you, it means that you matter to them- to him, it meant, “you need to matter less”. It meant, “I’m going to find everything that is wrong with you”- it meant, “I will overcompensate”. The Instagram liking stopped (because now a days you guys, that is how people show affection) and the following pornstar/ hooker looking girls began- you know, the fake boobed kind- the Splenda of girls. I desperately tried to find the comedy in it- I knew the game but when you love someone, it’s hard to separate what you know from what you feel and then you have a tendency to react and the fight becomes more about your reaction than what it’s truly about, me not having the guts to say, “you don’t respect me… at all.”

There were red flags but I kept going, I knew the part I was playing- you enable someone’s behavior when you stick around. What is it about us women that makes us more afraid of losing the guy than losing ourselves? My self-respect was long gone with Amelia Earhart’s plane- what was happening wasn’t a reflection of who I am- it was a reflection of how I love- unconditionally. Full throttle.

For the record, he always made it clear that he loved me but couldn’t say he was in love with me- it was as if we were on the Titanic and he had one foot on the raft and the other on the deck- he needed an out.

I thought about it for a while and then I realized that although it seemed that I was the one who got more hurt, I don’t regret a damn thing- I don’t regret falling in love, I don’t regret giving my all and I don’t regret any of my time with him because I did it honestly and I did it without hesitation despite the warnings, despite his history and despite the stories I knew (that later came to light). As for him- some people are okay with living something that isn’t real- but as for me…