“No Strings Attached” Hertz Fellowship Attracts Independent-Minded Students

From war-torn Iran to Google Earth architect, then a University of California at Berkeley professor and Hertz Fellow, Avideh Zakhor, is the flash of lightening that makes things happen. Today she is working on maping the inside of buildings instead of outside. She has founded a new business, Indoor Reality, that create maps of the indoors that shows details of the interior that could provide the last-mile delivery solution for drone deliveries, build architectural models where no blueprints exist, and enable cutting-edge virtual real estate tours.

Dr. Zakhor is a prime example of the independent minded student that the Hertz Foundation seeks to attract and uncover through its unique application process. She was highly directed in her passion for researching new ways to look at the world. She knew that her future would be in the sciences and the Hertz Fellowship helped her realize her goals and fulfill her mission.

The Hertz Foundation model is unique in the world of foundation and government funded fellowships. The fellowship funds are not tied to a school, project or faculty member. They “go” with the student, wherever that students decides to complete their PhD degree.

“We are the best kept secret in the country on how we award funding to promising PhD students,” says Foundation president, Robbee Baker Kosak. Kosak admitted that the level of research and inventions that has been created as a result of the Hertz Foundation is also not widely known.

“We invest in you”

Kosak says that the Hertz Fellowship is investing in the student’s ability to create a transformative impact with their research. By giving the student the financial support they need to fully engage in a project, they have the freedom to choose their school as well as change their vision or project.

As the students get to pick “their passion” and what they find is the most compelling, there is a strong personal investment, as well as pride, in the project.

“The Hertz Foundation believes that one person’s vision can change the world.”

John Daniel Hertz was born on April 10, 1879. When he was five years old, Mr. Hertz's family immigrated to the United States from a small village in Austria. His deep appreciation for the opportunities he had in the U.S. are reflected in his generosity in the creation of the foundation. It is the The Hertz Family way of saying ‘Thank you’ to America,” says Kosak.

To illustrate the independent formula, Kosak tells the story of a young woman who just completed her PhD last year. She was studying at a prominent east coast university. However, through her research she found she wanted to go in a different direction. “She just picked up in the middle of her program, left this world class university on the east to finish her doctoral work at Scripps Research Institute where she joined a world class researcher. She went on to found a company in health analytics and is now working at a VC firm here in the Bay Area where she is working in the area of healthcare.”

Crowd Sourcing Education – Hertz Style

Another example of the sometimes-unexpected results of Hertz Fellows is the creation of an online collaborative educational crowdsourcing website that offers courses, for free, of a wide range of science and math educational programs created by Po-Shen Loh known as Expii.com. Loh partnered with Carnegie Mellon University's Ray Li, Professor of Mathematical Sciences, to co-found individual learning site, developed to compile educational information and create experiences to teach math and science.

Li and Loh describe Expii as the next evolutionary step in online education. “It now provides free personalized learning to anyone in the world, where it dynamically customizes an educational experience to achieve any desired learning goal. That is the full Expii itself,” relates Loh in a Huffington Post interview.

From Private to Public Funding

The Hertz Foundation began and ran as a privately funded institution for years, but changed its model to be able to fund more students. In order to reach that mission, the Foundation accepted donations from the board. And, eventually from graduates from the fellowship also began to contribute as well.

The vision for the foundation is to be able to fund as many of the qualified applicants as possible in the top 1 percent of students in applied sciences, mathematics and technology.

“Our goal is to increase the number of grants we give out and ultimately fund all the candidates who meet our criteria. We can do this by continuing to attract new donors who help on the financial side since ultimately that is still the main component needed to enable our mission to support young candidates at this seminal point in their research career,” says Kosak.

Currently about 12 applicants a year are chosen to receive the grants that cover up to five years of tuition and living stipend (valued at approximately $250,000). To date, the foundation has funded about 1,200 PhD students around the country. In a show of appreciation, approximately 25 percent of Hertz Fellows return to contribute, as well as serve on the board.

Known for its rigor

The interview process to be become a Hertz Fellow is legendary for its tough and unusual technique.

The application process begins with a detailed online questionnaire with open-ended questions as well as letters of reference. These are reviewed and narrowed down for the first of two in-person interviews. The first interview focusses on the technical aspect of the field of study. The applicants are reviewed and narrowed again. The second interview will focus more on deep knowledge of a research arena.

“We are not looking for what is wrong with the candidate but how creative the person is and what they see as a new way of looking at something,” explains Kosak.

Overall, Hertz is evaluating more than just academics. The profile of a Hertz Fellow involves leadership and strong personal values as expressed byaccomplishments in their research and academic pursuit thus far.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation collaboration

In order to expand each of their missions, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has partnered with the Hertz Foundation on a new program and joint effort to identify and nurture Hertz Fellows who can address global health issues, help eradicate disease and excel in research around climate change. The new Fellowship in Global Health and Development program, made possible by a $5 million grant from the Gates Foundation, includes an internship at the Gates Foundation.

Funding cuts require more private donations

The recently released federal budget for 2018 clearly shows that research is not a not a priority to the current administration and congress.

It is expected that federal funding for scientific research will continue to decrease even though there is still a great need for continued research in the areas of climate change, biomedical, bio and solar energy that will make a difference to our world.

Scientists and universities are trying to retain grant money and younger scientists are struggling to get grants, while United States universities are at risk of losing researchers to other countries that will fund their research and programs.

Other countries, including France’s new president, has created a video reaching out to US and scientists from around the world to come to France to do R&D, particularly R&D pertaining to climate change.