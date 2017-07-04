'No Surrender,' A Conversation with Patrick Bisher

Patrick Bisher’s career as a Navy SEAL nearly ended after a parachuting accident nearly crippled him. But this severe hip injury didn’t do that because he’d spent a great part of his childhood living in leg braces and dealing with pain. As a boy, he was told by doctors he’d never walk again because of a degenerative hip condition, but that didn’t stop him.

Patrick overcame that disability and went on to serve in combat as a member of SEAL Team Seven in Iraq.

No Surrender tells his inspiring story, and details the lessons he learned on and off the battlefield for overcoming doubt and adversity in everyday life.

“No Surrender” begins with the quote, ‘You’ll never walk again.’ Tell us about the disease that destroyed the hip bone and its socket.

The hip disease was called avascular necrosis. The femoral head loses its bone marrow and the blood stops circulating. The bone starts deteriorating. In most cases, when a child is very young—from about two to five years old—the condition can be corrected, but mine came on when I was nine years old, and it’s very hard to correct at that age. The disease attacked the femur, which just crumbled, so there was nothing left to fit into the socket.

This had a dramatic effect on your childhood and how you lived your life at that time. Tell us about it.

Before the disease struck, I was blessed with athletic ability, but the illness rendered me unable to walk or participate in regular activities. I was put in braces that positioned my legs as though I was riding a horse. I had to use crutches in addition to the braces and couldn’t put pressure on my left leg. I couldn’t do anything without someone helping me.

I was on crutches for more than a year before surgery was done that took marrow from the other hip. Then, after the surgery, for the next two months, I had pins in my legs and was in a body cast from the chest down. I used crutches again for another six months. Finally, I had to learn what I was capable of doing physically.

How did this affect your ability to participate in activities? And how did it impact you emotionally?

I tried to participate in many things, but I couldn’t play normal sports. It was emotionally draining because I’d watch other kids enjoying their lives while I could only be a spectator. The bone grew back but it was deformed; I had virtually no range of motion in the leg. Any activity was very painful, even sitting down hurt. It was almost torture. The pain never stopped; it went on for years.

Yet, despite being physically challenged, you played basketball and went on to being accepted into the SEAL training program and dealt with the rigors of that experience. Tell us about it.

I decided to test my limits.

The doctors saying I couldn’t run or play sports any longer was a challenge to me. I began with walking to the mailbox. I realized I could attain success by setting a small goal for myself and going on from there. It was painful, but I made it to the mailbox. I just wanted to get one percent better each day. That turned into walking to the neighbor’s mailbox, then walking down the street.

Then, I then decided I would try to run. Although it hurt terribly, for me, it was worth the pain because it meant I could do what the doctors said would not be possible. Eventually, that led to my trying out for sports teams, and making those teams despite the pain and agonizing sleepless nights. My driving force was the wish to be normal. I ended up playing high school basketball in the shadow of my older brother who was a phenomenal athlete. It was a milestone for me to be able to accomplish something my brother did.

But I wanted to face the next challenge, despite pain. I truly thought I could accomplish more on my own.

And the next challenge was…?

It was the hardest thing I could think of at the time: I wanted to prove to the world that I could hit the pinnacle; I chose to do my best to become a Navy SEAL. I knew everyone would say I couldn’t do it, but I wanted to prove everyone wrong.

And you did prove them wrong, didn’t you?

Yes, I made it through and became a Navy SEAL.

“No Surrender” describes the difficulties involved in becoming a SEAL. But despite not being at your full physical capacity after a parachuting accident, you still participated in a SEAL combat unit. Will you describe that?

I’d gone through so much after the parachuting accident—testing myself physically and mentally. I pushed myself so hard, I physically couldn’t function. My wife noted I shook each night because of pain. The doctors said I couldn’t be a SEAL anymore, but I didn’t accept that. I believed there had to be a way to get back to being a functioning SEAL.

I was given an ultimatum: either change my position or get out of the navy. I ignored those options and had a full hip replacement—metal on metal—and rehabbed my way back into the service. I was placed into a unit with the same guys with whom I trained—which was a blessing—and they brought me back up to speed. I was able to fill a spot with the SEAL unit, and deployed with the unit and served in Iraq.

Tell us how you served in Iraq.

I learned Arabic and studied the culture. I knew I wasn’t strong enough or fast enough to serve physically, but after learning the language, I was in charge of a few interpreters and worked in that capacity. I became the culture and language expert for the SEAL combat unit.

After active duty, you worked for GM for a while. You weren’t happy with the job. Tell us why, and what you did about it.

GM was a great company. They brought me in and showed me the ropes for supervising sixty-five people on an assembly line. I enjoyed the work, but felt I was called to do something else

So, while still employed by GM, I began working with a few companies mentoring and teaching the concepts of teamwork in a business culture. My background and life experiences made this kind of work right up my alley.

I then received an offer to be a SEAL mentor for SEAL candidates, as well as for employees of government contracted companies. I’m tasked with prepping and mentally preparing the next generations of members of the U.S. military. While I can’t physically do what I once could, I feel passionate about making other people their very best.

Toward the end of “No Surrender,” you make a powerful statement: ‘Being a SEAL isn’t just a lifestyle; it’s also a metaphor for how we all can live our lives, even absent of military service.’ Explain what you mean.

I was referring to the SEAL ethos, which is very powerful. The SEAL description of how to conduct yourself is how I want to live my life. Everyone can apply that standard to his or her life. We can each push ourselves to the extreme—if you’re a teacher, work on an assembly line, if you’re a firefighter, a police officer—the SEAL ethos can be applied to anything you do in life.

And in the book, you describe very practical steps for striving toward that goal.

Yes. At the end of each chapter, I describe points about what I should have done or what I did that served as lessons for me, and hopefully will inform the reader. For me, the journey was about not surrendering to what other people thought I could or could not do.

I felt at some point in my life, I had to surrender myself to God. By doing so, He guided me trying to achieve my dream and live my passion. This book is a memoir which I hope will help people make themselves better. If people can apply the principles I learned, they can push through pain—physical or emotional—and overcome almost anything.

Congratulations on writing “No Surrender,” a candidly told and inspiring true story about fighting difficult personal battles to emerge from despair, and how one can work toward leading a better, more productive, and valued life.