No the Corporations are NOT willingly going to hire more people or increase wages with a tax cut

We have heard this before, give money to the wealthy and it will “trickle” down to the rest of us. We know this does not work. What happens is that the money is kept in the pockets of the already wealthy. The Forbes 400 list of wealthiest individuals in the United States clearly shows the disparity. In 1982 the average member of that elite group had a net worth of $230 million. In 2016 the average had soared to $1.6 billion! The one thing we know is the wealthy are very good at keeping the money for themselves. This is human nature. Very few people when handed a pile of money are not going to take it. We need to understand that we need a mixed economy that takes a Capitalist approach and blends it with a Socialist approach. If the people that control the wealth are also in charge of distributing the wealth without limitations , the money will always circle back to them.

The middle and lower classes should see that the palliatives that the elite give them are solely to make them look the other way while they take the money out of the till. “Get government out of regulating businesses and they will increase wages and hire people”. “ Lower taxes and government debt will decrease”. What we have seen is left to manage things on their own they keep the money for themselves and none of those things that they tell us actually happen.

What we need is tax reform that should include some tax cuts. Part of tax reform should include taking a hard look at the deductions that corporations can take for travel and entertainment. Travel is 100% deductible. You can deduct that private jet you just had to take from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia at a cost of $25.000. You can deduct flying first class or business class. Maybe we should start there? Your business dinner at Eleven Madison Park with your associates, spouses and your clients that cost $20,000 is deductible at 50%. When was the last time you spent $300 a person for dinner? Or a enjoyed a $500 bottle of wine? How do we justify corporations getting these type of deductions without restrictions?

Once we start looking at real reform you can look at cutting taxes. But we need to control where that money goes. We need to give incentives for profit sharing. Workers should be allowed to share in the profits of a company at least starting at a certain amount. Training of apprentices – incentives should be given for that. I think that caps should be put on the salaries of the top management of corporations that get this tax break. The old argument is that all the good people will leave and go do something where they will make more money. There are more good people out there that can take your place for less than $12.2 million (the average CEO salary) is what I say. We need to start to nurture a culture where people want to create something beyond just accumulating more money. A culture where character is valued. Not just how large your house is, or how many homes you have, or whether you were able to acquire that $30 million painting that your personal curator advised you to purchase.