No Time Like Now

The American right is prone to intellectually flabby arguments. This is no surprise, given that conservatives are often defending the indefensible. On tax cuts, for example, Republicans use the specious claim that tax cuts for the wealthy stimulate the economy, resulting in more tax revenue for the Treasury Department. No serious economist believes and no reputable study proves that tax cuts pay for themselves. Plus, experience over the last several decades shows the fallacy of that conservative argument. But, it is the only defense conservatives have, since they cannot admit their goal is simply to put more money in the pockets of those who already have enough.

Similarly, on healthcare Republicans claim Obamacare is coercive, and they favor giving consumers choices. Yet, one iteration of their failed healthcare repeal and replace efforts would have forced a 64-year-old person earning $26,500 annually to pay $14,600 in health insurance premiums. Is that a choice?

It is, perhaps, on the subject of gun control that the American right demonstrates its flabbiest intellectual justification for the absurd. When a gunmen kills 20 children in an elementary school, or 49 revelers in a nightclub, or 58 lovers of country music at an outdoor concert, Republican leaders say, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did after the Las Vegas massacre, in an effort to squelch discussion of gun control, “It is particularly inappropriate to politicize an event like this.”

With all due respect to the majority leader, that is utter nonsense, and he should be embarrassed to make such an argument. When, senator, is the appropriate time to politicize gun control? Six months after a mass shooting, when the public’s attention is focused elsewhere, but the National Rifle Association has had time to lobby its subservient public officials? When an airplane crashes, no one claims “this is not the time” to discuss air safety. What is the difference?

McConnell and other conservatives resort to the “this is not the time” argument because they are on the wrong end of the gun control debate. Study after study shows a majority of the American public favors sensible gun control — background checks, curbs on the sale of assault rifles, bans on devices to make semi-automatic weapons fully automatic. (There appears to be some movement toward banning so-called “bump stocks.” We shall see.) agree that there is a Second Amendment right to own guns, but that belief does not preclude sensible gun control.

The “this is not the time” argument is trotted out after massacres because opponents of gun control have no other defense. Conservatives know that if they delay debating gun control and voting on it in Congress, the issue will lose its urgency, and public demands for action will dissipate with time. The “this is not the time” argument is a tactical one designed to delay. In truth, if opponents of gun control were intellectually honest, they would make, in public, the only argument that is logical: They believe someone’s right to own an instrument of mass death trumps the right of someone, someone else’s child, mother, brother, sister… to live in safety.

As Tom Friedman points out in The New York Times if Stephen Paddock had been a Muslim shouting “Allahu akbar” as he sprayed bullets on the concertgoers in Las Vegas, no one would have claimed the massacre should not be politicized. President Donald Trump would have used the tragedy to call, once again, for a strong travel ban and Congress would have held hearings on how to fight terrorism.

We send young men and women to fight and die to combat terrorism in the Middle East when ISIS has killed fewer than 20 Americans in the region. Citing that statistic is not an argument against defeating ISIS, but it is curious that we are roused to action in one instance but paralyzed into inaction when an American gunman in a matter of minutes kills 58 Americans.

Yes, the Second Amendment guarantees Americans the right to bear arms. But, the Second Amendment does not supersede the First. All Americans have the right to speak freely, attend a nightclub or a concert, and send their children to school without dreading a random act of horror.

Our political system contributes to our inability to act. The Electoral College and the Senate are institutions deliberately created to frustrate majority will. In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote by a significant number, yet triumphed in the Electoral College, resulting in a president opposed to sensible gun control in a nation in which most citizens favor it. The Senate tilts heavily in favor of small, rural states where the gun lobby is especially potent. Senators from those states — representing a minority of Americans — consistently vote against all gun control measures.

In the House, gerrymandered districts distort the preferences of American voters. Republicans since 2010 successfully have redrawn district boundaries to insure that rural voters — often opposed to gun limits — have outsized power. (To be fair, Democrats are not immune to the attractions of gerrymandering.) In this instance, there is some hope that the Supreme Court — now considering a case involving gerrymandered districts in Wisconsin — may find the practice unconstitutional and force states to redraw district lines more fairly, thus giving urban voters — often favoring gun control — power commensurate with their numbers. But, that is a process that could take years.