No Touchdown for Jesus

What is the greater insult to common sense and decency –– the refusal of a professional football player to stand during the playing of the National Anthem or his teammate’s conversion of the forward pass into a touchdown for Jesus; as if the difference between heresy and heroism is a matter of yardage, where the sinner sits on the sidelines while the saint (never mind any member of the Saints) kneels in the end zone; pounding his chest and pointing his right index finger heavenward, because God would save a wretch like him; thereby making the Lord the ultimate oddsmaker, saving Christians from the Lions and sparing the Patriots from the Giants?

When did the Kingdom of Heaven become a sports bar, where God uses a plotting rod to move chits on a board, blessing the Rams and damning the Raiders?

You will forgive me, I hope, for revealing the absurdity of this fight between the political and the pious.

Symbols matter, yes; but deeds matter even more than this Sunday’s spread between the Jets and the Jaguars.

For I have little sympathy for multimillionaires who play war, while wearing cleats and knee pads.

I have no patience for the NFL in general, given its history of violence, abuse and false apologies. This excludes, of course, what happens on the field.

I have no time for athletes who make a mockery of themselves and religion by trivializing God, by thinking our Creator worries more about the sacking of quarterbacks than the sacking, say, of Syria, where Islamists celebrate their destruction of the historic sites of Christendom and cheer the sight of the mass murder of Christians.

We should give no quarter to a quarterback (or a defensive lineman), so to speak, when these players have coins of much greater worth; when these “protesters” are anything but role models or martyrs.

Football is a distraction, not a substitute for church or a proxy for combat.

It is a game of increasingly interminable boredom punctuated by moments of terror –– and TV commercials for trucks and beer.