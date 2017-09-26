No Vacancy for Child Sex Traffickers: Engaging the Hospitality Industry to Protect Children

Today, ECPAT-USA announced the results of a national survey showing that over 50% of the hotels in the country have staff who are trained on identifying and responding to human trafficking. Of those, at least 35% have used ECPAT-USA training.

Surprisingly, these encouraging results had a rocky beginning. It seemed almost quixotic in 2004 when ECPAT-USA started engaging with the U.S. hospitality industry to protect children who were potential victims of human trafficking. Their initial response was, “What does this have to do with us?” Why should we do anything at all?” This contrasted with the response of the general public who thought “of course hotels should take steps to protect kids. Why wouldn’t they?”

Using the Tourism Child-Protection Code of Conduct as a tool, ECPAT-USA started talking to companies about how they could help. The goal was to bring the good will of people who worked in the industry into alignment with an obvious and universal social good-- the protection of children from exploitation.

In 2004, Carlson Companies, then owners of Radisson Hotels and many other brands, became the first big company to sign the Code. Today, most of the largest hotel brands in the country have either signed the Code or are training using ECPAT-USA vetted information.

ECPAT-USA leads the nation in work with the tourism private sector to create a world in which no child is bought, sold or used for sex. It has succeeded in making the Code an industry standard. There is still a long way to go to create a just society for children. The next initiative from ECPAT-USA is to create a training program for people who work in travel management companies. That will bring the child protection message to a host of new companies and individuals, both in the travel industry and in the broader corporate community.