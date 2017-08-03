No Vacancy

Have you ever wondered who occupied the skeleton hanging in your anatomy class? "Skeletal remains" is an expression that's often employed by paleontologists in reference to lost races. It’s also how desiccated corpses are referred to in police procedurals in which deeds of a serial killer are unearthed. These are grisly reminders of man’s inhumanity to man, but the bony legacy which often becomes the basis for ghoulish costumes on Halloween is a reminder that the soul or whatever it is that comprises the life force only leases space in the so-called body. When you rent an apartment, you're given a clean box-like space that you then add wall and window dressings to, before purchasing the furnishings. The body similarly is like a building with its foundation and steel girding into which the insides, the plaster walls and wood floors are eventually added. That hanging skeleton is a reminder of the fact that the flesh which inhabits the space is a little like a renter who simply occupies a dwelling for a limited period of time. Life is short indeed! Those who believe in reincarnation or the transmigration of souls simply regard the soul as occupying a timeless eternity that’s something like what occurs in a major cosmopolis when there are a lot of apartments on the market. But the reality is more likely that the average human lacking any preternatural abilities becomes a fixture in his or her neighborhood for a relatively short period of time before journeying into oblivion and being forgotten forever.