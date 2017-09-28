Noah Gundersen inspired by Radiohead on new album

Most people will know American singer and songwriter Noah Gundersen for his delicate, intimate, acoustic songs, that have appeared on U.S. TV-shows like Sons of Anarchy and Vampire Diaries. But on his new album White Noise the Oregonian sounds and feels decidedly different than on his earlier work. “We’re all growing and evolving in what we like and what we resonate with,” Gundersen says. To arrive at his new sound he took a couple of months of constant experimentation and writing. “Like listening to [Radiohead’s] OK Computer. This music is making me feel a certain thing but Thom Yorke isn’t necessarily telling me what to feel. I spent a lot of time writing music that was very literal, on the nose, and confessional, and I wanted to make something a little more abstract."