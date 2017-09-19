Noah Syndergaard Just Sent A Trump-Bashing Tweet About Hurricanes

4 Surprising Places At Risk From Climate Change

The Alps

The Alps’ majestic ski scene could soon look <a href="https://www.scientificamerican.com/slideshow/top-10-places-already-affected-by-climate-change/" target="_blank">very different</a>. Even in 2006, the region was <a href="http://www.oecd.org/general/oecdwarnsclimatechangeisthreateningeuropesskiingtrade.htm" target="_blank">warming at about three times the global average rate</a>, according to the intergovernmental Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Rising temperatures mean the Alps could <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/ski/news/climate-change-research-predicts-70-per-cent-less-snow-alps/" target="_blank">lose up to 77 percent of their snow cover</a> by the end of the century, another study concluded.

bluejayphoto via Getty Images