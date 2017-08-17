Noise Pollution. Are You Suffering the Effects of Sound-Stress in the Office?

Noise pollution. Most people think of factories, dance parties, and V8 engines. But there is also a species of noise pollution which is producing an anxious and increasingly stressful work environment.

It may surprise you to learn that that source of noise pollution and anxiety is the office.

Typically thought of as a sober and quiet workplace, the modern office with all of its technology and efficiency is becoming a place of stressful noise pollution.

We all applaud the modern open office environment. But that open office also has its downsides.

A 2013 Sydney University study, highlighted in the Harvard Business Review, found that a lack of sound privacy was far and away the biggest drain on employee morale.

Above light, environment, temperature and visual stimuli, sound - or lack of sound privacy - was far and away the factor which produced the most impact on morale and stress.

What's causing this rise in office noise pollution?

Productivity, health, hearing and potentially, an increase in office workplace accidents are all good reasons to address the problem in your own workplace. Here are a few of the things worth considering.

Office Structure

Office cubicles, cited in the research above, is considered one of the most significant causes of noise Pollution.

The architectural design of the office space can create Echo and continual reverberation as a result of human and machine activity.

Office Technology

Like all of their inventions, technology has been both a blessing and a curse.

While the corporate offices may not feature heavy duty machinery, they do have appliances that disturb the peace of the office to the detriment of employees.

The copier, stapler, shuffling paper, coffee machine, computers booting up and shutting down are all very distracting and inconveniencing to the well-being of a person who must sit through a nine-to-five job.

The problem is exacerbated in an and open office environment where everybody has their own machines.

Colleague personality

It's unavoidable, but some people are simply louder than others.

Such extraverts talk at higher volumes, their shuffle paper, and move around the office more noisily than others

We've all met people who fit this description. They are very active, maybe too active. They laugh loud, they think out loud and when I gathering groups they make a lot of noise.

Consequences of Noise Pollution in the Office

Noise at the bar or the party is fine because you don’t have to concentrate and crunch numbers. But noise in an office is actually a pollution - one that is harmful in the following ways:

Increased stress levels

Hampered productivity

Lack of concentration

What Is Smart Business Doing?

A quiet environment enables people to concentrate and become more productive.

Smart business is changing the nature of the workplace in order to accommodate for these noisy environments and enable people to reduce office anxiety Office architecture.

In addition to the actual design of the building, sound absorbing mats carpets or rugs and furnishings are helpful and enable business to work in quieter conditions.

Providing specific quiet rooms and quiet areas is also essential. A room with a door that allows complete silence enables people to not only think more clearly but also communicate more clearly with clients and colleagues.

Noise-canceling headphones are also useful for those who are writing Or where increased listening skills are required.

Plants, and the more plants, the better, along with sound absorbing wall panels will also help to quieten down the busy office. Plants have been shown to impact sound diffraction and reflection for office spaces. Such environments also create a pleasing visual space that might actually calm people down - making them less inclined to making noise.

It is also worthwhile looking at newer technology which has a lower noise output that it's predecessors. There are an increasing number of business machines that put out almost zero noise pollution.