Noisily We Go into Peace and Serenity

When you think of yoga, music and healing, you may think of places like India and Bali. Having grown up in Leicester, I wouldn’t believe all of this was on our doorstep in Leicestershire just a few weeks ago. The Noisily festival sings out a celebration of life, connection, humanity and nature, summoning the very best of Electronic Music spectrum from across the globe to this 6th year of annual uninterrupted music insanity nestled in the woods of Leicestershire. Noisily, sets the precedent for micro-festivals around the world, providing an intimate affair where attendees leave with a community of lifelong friends following a weekend of motivational memories. The Noisily Festival has successfully grown organically, starting from a few hundred to now close to 4,000 people travelling from across the UK and internationally to party with a purpose in the woods of Leicestershire.