Nope. That Office Furniture Won't Make You Creative

It seems to never end. The promises of this or that office widget that will finally get your organization to make the jump from stagnant into a creative powerhouse. And office furniture is no exception.

Just last month I had the opportunity to tour a brand new state-of-the-art office of a media company. The tour began next to the employee coffee cafe, and wound around a giant open floor plan, a “mission control” area with flat screens everywhere and numerous nooks and employee collaboration areas — several things are worth noting for those of your considering a space change of your own.

What’s a Collaboration Cushion?

Every desk in this open floor plan had a low cabinet or drawer unit with a brightly colored padded square on top. I asked what it was and was told “It’s a collaboration cushion.” Upon clarification, my guide explained in further detail. “Basically, it’s a spot where someone can take a quick seat next to your desk, encouraging more collaboration.” After I asked if it worked, the answer is one I’ve come to expect over the last several years. “Well, not exactly. Most people just put their backpack or purse on it. Even if they leave it clear, people just pull up a chair if they want to chat.”

Nooks and private space

Upon my tour, I noticed the open floor plan was actually a little... too open. “Where is everyone?” someone else asked to my surprise. Wanting an answer to that very question, but not being bold enough to ask it myself, I anticipated the answer. “Oh, most are working remotely or in a meeting.” But he left off one other place they were all hiding. As we continued the tour, I began to notice that indeed many people were still there, but just not at their desks. Every private work space (with a closing door) was occupied. Every. Single One. It seems like many had trouble in this open floor plan and had retreated to a private respite so they could get work done.

Collaboration Spaces

As we continued the tour, we went past numerous collaboration spaces as well. Beautiful furniture, space rugs, and even floor lamps seemed to be perfectly nestled into various spaces, that seemed to divide up the space neatly. They looked cozy, but after passing five of these spaces, I started to notice none of them had people. All the meetings or groupings of people were taking place in rooms with, you guessed it, closing doors.

The very things put in place to encourage collaboration, weren’t being used at all. While it’s not a bad thing the company had put these things in place, it seems many do for the wrong reasons. The email pitches I get promising to “create a space that will nurture and foster creativity” are tempting for sure. Who doesn’t want that? And indeed there are many creative organizations that have this same kind of office space, layout or features. So, does it work for some and not others? No.

The space is just a space. While it may be able to give a pre-existing creative culture a tiny temporary boost, it doesn’t put that culture in place. In the same way a carbon frame bike won’t win you the Tour de France, real creative cultures come from healthy habits, hard work on your own body, and nutritious attitudes. Workspaces that hold creative teams are designed in response to the people in them, not to change them.