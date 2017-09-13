STYLE
This Is What Happens When You Search 'Pumpkin Spice' On Nordstrom

"So what if you like pumpkin spice lattes, kale and certain impossibly comfy winter boots." 🍁 🍂

By Brittany Nims

Brace yourselves, the seasonal pumpkin spice basic backlash is coming has arrived.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte officially returned to Starbucks last week, bringing with it a barrage of both subtle and not-so-subtle shade against this hyper-polarizing taste trend

Now, unsuspecting pumpkin spice lovers browsing Nordstrom’s site to stock up on their ~favorite fall flavor~ will be in for a hilarious surprise when they type “pumpkin spice” into the retailer’s search bar. 

The one and only search result? This “Basic” graphic tee.

Nordstrom
This is the only search result for "pumpkin spice" on Nordstrom's website

The $34 tee’s description reads: “So what if you like pumpkin spice lattes, kale and certain impossibly comfy winter boots—own it in this playful graphic tee.” 

Though the search result is probably nothing more than hilarious serendipity (and some incredibly relevant SEO keyword meta data), the ridiculous satisfaction of the find is something to savor.  

