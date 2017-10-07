Norman Lear Considers Himself a 'Bleeding-Heart Conservative' (part 2)

In the second installment of a two-part interview on KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence,” television icon Norman Lear shares his political views with host Robert Scheer.

The conversation begins with Scheer asking Lear for his thoughts on Donald Trump, “a product of television.” Lear explains that he understands why Trump was so popular with working-class Americans disgruntled with the system, and the two go on to delve into conservative political history, particularly Lear’s relationship with the Reagans.

“I consider myself a bleeding-heart conservative. I don’t think of myself as a liberal,” Lear says. “’Cause I think: ‘You will not mess with my Bill of Rights, my Declaration, my Constitution, my First Amendment.’ I think that’s as conservative as you can get. You know, if you really mean it.”

However, he is quick to add that when it comes to the question of “affording equal opportunity and equal justice,” his heart “bleeds in that direction.”

The two go on to discuss other past Republican presidents and the current political atmosphere under President Trump. The interview concludes with a conversation about age, mortality and life after death.

Listen to the full interview and find past editions of Scheer Intelligence at KCRW.com.