North America's Top 60 Summer Camps for 2017 Are Revealed

For decades, most summer camps were based on the same simple activities and principles. Kids swam in lakes, played capture the flag, told stories around bonfires and dined on subpar food in bustling mess halls. In 2017, kids are experiencing summer camp a bit differently. While some are exploring the outdoors by rock climbing and stand-up paddle boarding in the North American wilderness, others are mastering their sailing skills in the Caribbean, and technology buffs are learning how to solve complex digital problems at computer programming camp.

Summer camps have adapted with the times. And with so many different types of camps available, it can be difficult to decide which ones are best for your kids. That’s why the travel experts at Canada’s leading online global travel agency, Flight Network, recently released their list of North America’s top 60 summer camps for 2017.

About the List

Photo credit: Bureau of Land Management

Flight Network’s team of travel industry experts spent months researching summer camps across North America. They were in search of camps that offer a positive overall mission and take an original approach to creating an unforgettable summer experience for attendees. The blog post separates the camps into several categories — adventure, athletics, education, leadership, specialty, spiritual and traditional — making it easier for parents, guardians and kids to locate the camps that suit their interests.

Each entry includes the camp’s location, dates and what kids can expect when they arrive, whether that’s learning to survive in the wilderness, mastering new yoga poses or building robots. A link to each camp’s website makes it easy to locate other camp features, find pricing and contact the camp for reservations.

Make This a Summer to Remember

Photo credit: State Farm