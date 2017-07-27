North Carolina-Based Rock Band 'He Is Legend' Crowdfund New Album "few" and It's An Album They Can Be Proud Of

The North Carolina-based rock band He Is Legend never seem to fit into one style of music. Simply identifying themselves as a rock-n-roll band, He Is Legend are a mixing pot of influences and have enjoyed a career where they have touched on metalcore qualities as much as they have resonated to the sounds of alternative rock or southern metal. The liquidity of He Is Legend’s sound makes them more malleable to be able to work with and tour with a wide variety of other rock acts. They are never stuck in any sort of genre corner.

With their new project titled few, which is their fifth studio album, He Is Legend went a new direction in order to make the record: crowdfunding via Indiegogo. In 2015, coming off the release of 2014’s Heavy Fruit, He Is Legend were no longer with their previous record label Tragic Hero Records and were now figuring out what to do next.

“We just didn’t want to go down the same roads that we had gone down before,” explains He Is Legend front man Schuylar Croom about looking for other options in making this new album. “It needed to be a different process. We could have easily gotten on another label or renegotiated our old contract. It was more about us trying to find a different way than normal. We just wanted to do it ourselves.”

During this process, the band did their research by checking out what other bands did during their campaigns and picked out the things they liked about those and also noted what things they didn’t like, and then tailored it to their needs.

“We just wanted to be practical about it and transparent,” describes Croom about setting up their crowdfunding campaign. “We also worked hand and hand with other artists that we knew personally, whether they were a jewelry maker, clothing designer. One dude made an action figure. Just keeping our fans in the loop and promoting other people too. Just sharing the love. It ended up being a really difficult task but also it was really cool to let people know that we were the ones doing it.”

The Indiegogo campaign was a success. He Is Legend was able to raise $71,894 against a $56,000 goal. This humbling experience not only made it possible for the record to be made, but it made the band better as a whole.

“It definitely changed the dynamic of our relationship with our fans which ultimately carried over to the live setting and being on tour,” says Croom about the affects of the successful campaign. “It brought us closer to our fans. Ultimately, our fans have been taking very good care of us through this whole thing.”

While it was a life-changing experience for He Is Legend, going the crowdfunding route and doing everything themselves did not come without its own struggles. The biggest obstacle they faced was the ability to secure a worldwide release date for few and get it not only into those chain store outlets, but also the boutique record stores. That was when the people of Spinefarm Records would step in and help He Is Legend with a proper release of the album.

“Once we hit our limit and we were able to make the record, now we got to get all of this done,” says Croomer. “It’s different, you see it from a record label’s perspective; you see it from a band’s perspective. Where it all goes. Where all the money goes and how quickly it goes. We spent almost all of it in like a matter of a week because we had everything lined up to go. “

With the successful campaign greatly exceeding their goal, it gave them the freedom to really take the time to make few with less pressure of deadlines. They had more control of their artistic time. It resulted in a magnificent hard rock album that hits across the spectrum among the ranks of rock and metal. It’s a product of having a loyal cult fan base, which had enough faith in them to support their campaign, and in turn they made an album their fans can be proud of.

He Is Legend is currently on their headlining Hot Like Sauce Tour with Islander, To Speak of Wolves, and Bad Seed Rising. He Is Legend’s new album “few” is available now via Spinefarm Records. For more information and full tour dates, please visit facebook.com/HeIsLegendNC.