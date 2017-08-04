North Korea: A Dispute Encompassing Globally

North Korea, an East Asian state emerging on the globe after Japan relinquished its 35 years occupation of the Korean Peninsula at the end of Second World War and establishing its independence in1948 after splitting away South Korea possesses active nuclear weapons program and has tested nuclear explosive devices in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2016. Being capable of enriching Uranium and producing weapon grade polonium North Korea has deployed ballistic missiles and in January 2003 Pyongyang withdrew from the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear weapons (NPT). In December 2015 Kim Jong Un claimed to possess thermonuclear capabilities and on January 6, 2016 North Korea conducted fourth nuclear test. This test prompted great international condemnation. Even China though being her traditional ally endorsed further sanctions against her. North Korea is very much dependent upon China as more than 80 percent of their imports are from China. North Korea is an impoverished and proclaimed enemy Of South Korea which is a US ally. Apart from nuclear proliferations and cyber provocations North Korean supreme leadership has consistently proven to be irrational and impulsive. These circumstances exacerbate the threats because Kim Jong Un incites the west with his aggressive attitude. Hence the whole scenario appears acrimonious and carries with it tendency and potential for escalation.

Since the time North Korea conducted its first nuclear test in October 2006, sanctions have been used as a coercive tool for dealing out the matter. Being all multilateral and bilateral negotiating tracks withered, sanctions were crafted for ceasing nuclear proliferation and steering Pyongyong towards some diplomatic reversal for the provoking. The current sanctions appear quite unsuitable and mismatched. Though sanctions pressure possess vitality in dealing with such issues but they need to be in relevance overall stratagem for bringing about some non-proliferation legislation and systematic regulation for interdicting illicit arms shipment and lessening North Korea’s export earnings. North Korea perceives itself as being confronted by the increasing superiority of the US military. Hence DPRK considers nuclear deterrent as essential to its defense.

The US deployed the air craft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea to patrol the increasingly contentious South China Sea despite Beijing’s apprehensions. US claim that the deployment of the anti missile defense system-the terminal high altitude area defense (THAAD) is due to provocative attitude on the Korean Peninsula. Hence despite disagreement over its installation by China and Russia both USA and South Korea have mutually decided to speed up the installation and early activation of this weapon system.

It is a notified fact that in case of war South Korea would be the biggest victim but South Korea allowing weapon deployment like THAAD at their doorstep is equivalent to an international level security threat for other countries lying in that region too. Likewise China considers it a threat to her claims in South China Sea which she deems her territorial and jurisdictional possession. That’s why since the deployment of THAAD China has become tough on Seoul. Initial estimates reveal the Chinese economic pressure could cost the South Korean economy a loss of over $261 billion this year. China has also ordered nationwide military alert and tensions are accelerating on the Peninsula.

The DC Commissioner Mr. Jamal Qaiser perceives that the whole scenario is triggering a rivalry atmosphere among the big powers as USA, China and Russia are the major world players who are being unnerved and drifted towards warfare.

Mr. Qaiser has hallmarked the desideratum of insinuating such remodeled policies that have the tendency to retrench and truncate the prevailing tensions.

Mr. Jamal Ahmed Qaiser’s first proposal stresses upon the need of formulation of a commission which can keep a check and balance on the overall situation with a multi dimensional aim of facilitating diplomatic political process, assisting in military disarmament, changing antagonistic perceptions, ceasing some sanctions if deemed necessary, thus paving way for reintegration of combatants and restoring the rule of law.

Second proposal of Mr. Qaiser emphasizes on such policy formation that ensures pacific settlement and advices that no country should initiate any military strike as North Korea possesses weapons of mass destruction and any aggressive move can lead to devastating consequences.

DC Commissioner’s third proposal stresses upon the need of employing affable dialogical model that can lead to an amicable settlement. In order to override the vulnerability of this currently simmering tension and intra-state atrocities, he believes to dust off all propagandistic and antagonistic deeds and dress up a new frame work conductive to global peace, prosperity and progression, manifested for universal opulence and burgeon.

He stresses that China along with Russia should work for a peaceful agreement as regime change from outside is not at all an option to avail.