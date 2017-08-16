North Korea and Your Investments

The headlines would scare anyone. This one is typical. It discusses President Trump’s threat of “fire and fury” if North Korea continues its threats against the U.S. and North Korea’s counter-threat to send missiles towards Guam.

If the threat of a nuclear conflict with North Korea is not enough to rattle investors, President Trump also announced he is considering military action in Venezuela.

Bad advice abounds

While these troubling geopolitical events are not unprecedented, they are certainly worrisome. Investors are understandably concerned. You have legitimate questions, like, “What should I do with my investments?” and “Should I flee to safety until things settle down?”

Unfortunately, bad advice abounds, starting with the financial media.

While global uncertainty is concerning for Americans, it’s great news for the media. Ratings go up when there’s anxiety and fear. The securities industry is the primary source of revenue for much of the financial media. It has a vested, economic interest in stoking your fear and encouraging you to take action in response to short-term news. “Action” means buying and selling, which translates into increased commissions.

Recognizing the fact that the interest of your broker is at odds with yours is the first step in filtering the advice dominating the airways.

Cramer’s advice is typical of what you should ignore. He advises buying gold and defense stocks as part of a “North Korea-proof investment portfolio.”

Here’s what Cramer (and others) don’t tell you:

No one can predict the future reliably and consistently.

Neither Cramer nor anyone else can predict the direction of the market.

Cramer’s stock picking expertise is greatly over-hyped and likely no better than yours or than what you would expect from random chance.

The price of gold and of defense stocks already factors in all the publicly available information about geopolitical uncertainty. They are fairly priced. The future price will be determined by tomorrow’s news, and no one knows what that will be.

The only difference between Cramer and you is that CNBC gives him a forum. He has no expertise. If you need more convincing, I highly recommend this blog post by respected financial journalist and author, Allan Roth.

Sound advice

Mark Hulbert provides sound advice in this blog post.

Here’s his bottom line (with which I agree): “...doing nothing is almost always the best investment strategy during a geopolitical crisis.”

He notes that a review of geopolitical crises over the last century found that, six months after the crisis erupted, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is typically higher than before the crisis.

Of course, this is a good time to review your asset allocation (the division of your portfolio between stocks and bonds). With the sustained run-up in the market, be sure you are not taking too much risk.

If you’re comfortable with your asset allocation stay the course. I recently fielded an inquiry from a millennial asking me what to do with his 401(k) investments given geopolitical events. I told him that short-term news should be irrelevant. His concern is the value of his portfolio in 30+ years. I suggested he go into an “investment induced coma” and not be concerned with the ups and downs of the market.

Instead of reacting to scary news and relying on “gurus” who are clueless, focus on keeping your investments uncomplicated. Consider low management fee index funds from Fidelity, Vanguard and Charles Schwab. It’s possible a target date fund may be the only investment you will ever need.

Focus on a suitable asset allocation, low cost and a globally diversified portfolio. Ignore advice to overweight your portfolio in gold and to pick individual stocks.

Don’t succumb to panic. Many people are starting to ignore the news because it creates stress. That might not be a bad idea. I’m confident doing so would likely improve your returns.

The views of the author are his alone. He is not affiliated with any broker, fund manager or advisory firm.

Any data, information or content on this blog is for information purposes only and should not be construed as an offer of advisory services.

