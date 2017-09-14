North Korea Fires Another Missile Over Japan As Tensions Mount

North Korea launched an “unidentified” missile from Pyongyang over Japan on Thursday, South Korea’s Yonhap News agency reported, the latest in a series of recent provocative actions by the country that also included an underground detonation of a nuclear device.

The American and South Korean militaries are analyzing the launch, according to Seoul’s Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea’s latest action is likely to further escalate tensions with the international community, which has increasingly tried to rein in Kim Jong Un’s regime as it advances its nuclear and missile programs.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile that flew over northern Japan in late August and conducted its most powerful nuclear detonation to date on Sept. 3 ― which the regime claimed was a hydrogen bomb.

The United Nations Security Council passed new sanctions against the isolated kingdom on Monday, but so far attempts to pressure Pyongyang to halt its weapons tests have failed.

North Korean responded to the “vicious” sanctions by vowing to inflict “the greatest pain” the U.S. has ever suffered.

Despite years of international pressure, North Korea has made rapid technological advancements in its nuclear and missile capabilities, particularly this year.

President Donald Trump has responded to North Korea’s actions with a series of threats against Pyongyang, including a vow to meet its aggression with “fire and fury.” He has also said he was considering cutting off trade with any country that does business with North Korea.

White House officials have often tried to walk back Trump’s more volatile statements.

The U.S. has been testing missile defense systems throughout the year and, as part of such efforts, in late August shot down a intermediate range ballistic missile near Hawaii. On Sept. 7, the U.S. deployed more missile defense launchers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, to South Korea amid objections from China.