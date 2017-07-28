North Korea Conducts Another Missile Launch, Lands In Japanese Waters

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile into the sea off Japan on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told public broadcaster NHK. The missile reportedly may have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, he noted.

This latest launch highlights the threat North Korea poses to Japan, Abe said, and means increasing pressure on the hermit nation would be unavoidable.

The Pentagon confirmed Friday morning that it had detected a ballistic missile launch from Pyongyang, which came just hours after Japan announced it would increase its sanctions on the North, Reuters news agency reported.

The missile flew for about 45 minutes with no immediate reports of damage, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, noting Japan would remain in touch with its American and South Korean allies on the issue. It could have traveled more than 3,000 kilometers, or around 1,864 miles, added NHK, citing a Japanese defense official.

Intelligence agencies said this week they expect Kim to have a successful ICBM that’s able to reach most of the U.S. within a year, far shorter than the four-year timeline they had originally expected. The New York Times reports the new, expedited calendar comes as officials realize the extent to which Kim wants such weaponry, which could eventually be fitted with a nuclear weapon.

South Korea took steps to propose holding military and humanitarian talks with the North early in July, the first such plans since 2014. However, the North did not respond to the invitation.

Pyongyang state media recently took aim at Trump, however, and called on the U.S. to “withdraw the anachronistic hostile police toward North Korea and kneel and apologize to its army and people.”

However, CIA Director Mike Pompeo alluded last week that no such thing would happen any time soon, saying it would “be a great thing to denuclearize the peninsula, to get those weapons off of that, but the thing that is most dangerous about it is the character who holds the control over them today.”

“As for the regime, I am hopeful we will find a way to separate that regime from this system,” Pompeo said during a panel moderated by Times columnist Bret Stephens. “The North Korean people I’m sure are lovely people and would love to see him go.”

This article has been updated with new details, including comment from Abe and Suga.

Jesselyn Cook contributed reporting.