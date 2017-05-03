'Active Shooter' At Texas' North Lake College Dies In Apparent Murder-Suicide

An “active shooter” reported at North Lake College in Irving, Texas, is dead, along with one victim, police said Wednesday.

The shooter appears to have killed himself after fatally shooting one victim, according to the Irving Police Department’s Twitter feed.

The college sent out an alert at 11:45 a.m. local time, saying that there was an ongoing “intruder lockdown” in place, according to The Dallas Morning News.

We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

By 1 p.m., police had identified a suspected gunman, telling the Morning News that a suspect seen in surveillance footage was a white man with a brown buzz cut, wearing an orange tank top with a gray stripe. It’s unclear whether that suspect was the one who later killed himself.

Nasrin Nanbakhsh, a math tutor who was on campus Wednesday, told the Morning News she saw the suspect standing over the victim, who was sitting in a chair. She said the suspect fired three shots.

Students and teachers reportedly took shelter inside classrooms and reported seeing officers with rifles clearing each room. Later, campus security escorted students out. The college reported that all classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Irving police said on Twitter that there appeared to be “no continuing threat” but that police would “continue to search to make the campus safe.”

MacArthur High School nearby was also on lockdown as a precaution, the office of Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne confirmed.

#BREAKING People pouring out of a campus building as reports of shots fired at North Lake College in Irving, Texas https://t.co/6VAwVXVieC pic.twitter.com/FlFI9PX46K — Gary Detman (@GaryDetmanNews) May 3, 2017

North Lake College is a two-year community college with its central campus in Irving’s Las Colinas neighborhood. It is one of seven colleges in the Dallas County Community College District.

Around 11,000 students were enrolled at North Lake College in fall 2013, according to the school, with nearly 80 percent of those students attending full-time.