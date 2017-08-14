Northern California Family Seeks a Fair Trial for Their Son

On September 30, 2016 Kacey Holt, a 23 year old from northern California was arrested in Napa Valley, California on suspicion of arson charges.

Prior to his arrest, Kacey’s mother, Patricia Holt, describes her son as an honor student athlete. “He was a Napa Valley College student with a promising future. He graduated from Moreau Catholic High School in 2011 with a 3.7 GPA. Kacey was accepted to 4 colleges to pursue his BA degree. His college and promising future is now uncertain.”

According to his family, the day that he was arrested changed their lives forever. Kasey was arrested by Napa Police while leaving a friend's home. According to the police, in 2015 Napa Valley Community suffered two fires on June 22 and June 28. Two days later, police served search warrants to Kacey Holt. After a 15 month investigation, Kasey was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of arson, burglary, and possession of an explosive device. Bail was set at $5 million though no one was killed or injured.

Mrs. Holt describes the events leading up to now as being unfair and disheartening. “Bail hearings are usually granted within 72 hours of a suspect's arrest. Our son's bail hearing took four months. A hearing to reduce the $5 million bail ended in denial, thereby requiring us to post a $500,000 non-refundable fee.”