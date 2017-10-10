7 Numbers That Help Put The Northern California Wildfires Into Perspective

Northern California’s wine country has been engulfed by wildfires since late Sunday. As of Monday night, Gov. Jerry Brown (D) had declared states of emergency for eight counties, including Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino.

Strong winds helped the fires spread rapidly, which likely caused more destruction over a 24-hour period than the rest of this year’s already “very busy” wildfire season, said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Over 7,700 wildfires ― at least 1,500 more than last year ―have ripped through California since January, consuming roughly 780,000 acres along the way.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Smoke and flames rise as a wildfire from California's Santa Rosa and Napa Valley moves through the area on Oct. 10, 2017.

Most wildfires are started by people, Berlant told HuffPost, and the state’s changing climate is making them more intense and helping them spread more quickly. Despite significant rain last winter, the ground is still dry from the droughts that have hammered California over the last five years.

“Our summers are getting longer and our temperatures are getting warmer,” said Berlant, who shared some statistics about the fires. “We need residents and visitors to do everything they can to prevent sparking fires.”

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of this week’s fires. Here are seven numbers that help put them into perspective:

17

At least 17 wildfires across multiple counties continued to burn on Tuesday morning, according to NBC Bay Area.

11

At least 11 people have been killed and over 100 others injured by the fires. These numbers were expected to rise in the next few days, officials said.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images View of the fires in the Santa Rosa and Napa Valleys on Oct. 10, 2017.

8

California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) has declared states of emergency for eight counties: Sonoma, Napa, Yuba, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange.

150

Over 150 missing person reports have been filed in Sonoma County, officials posted on the county sheriff’s Facebook page.

20,000

Roughly 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Damaged homes and cars in Santa Rosa, California.

1,500

At least 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

79,000

Over 79,000 acres have been burned since the fires broke out this weekend, a fire official said. That’s nearly 60,000 football fields.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images A firefighter pulls a hose in front of a burning house in the Napa wine region of California on Oct. 9, 2017.