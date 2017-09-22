Norwegian Job Creation in the American Midwest: Trade and Investment Benefit Both Countries

I spent last week touring three Midwestern states: Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Traveling the country and meeting American business people, artists, volunteers, local politicians and many others is one of my favorite parts of being Norway’s Ambassador to the United States — and an essential part of my job. One of the most significant tasks I have as ambassador is to reinforce the already strong relations between our countries.

Together with the former Wisconsin governor Thompson, Honorary Consul Anne Lindblom and Scott Lindblom, former ambassador to Norway Tom Lofthus in Madison, Wisconsin to promote Norway Creates US Jobs

Norway shows its strong commitment to the United States in myriad ways, one of them is through mutual trade, business and job creation. That’s why my embassy has published the report “Norway Creates Jobs in the United States,” which illustrates how important Norway is to the United States and how we contribute to the American economy.

The people I met in the Midwest were impressed by the number of American jobs supported by trade with, and investments from, Norway. The report finds that Norway supports nearly half a million U.S. jobs. Few relationships better illustrate the win–win nature of an open economic partnership than the relationship between Norway and the United States.

I was encouraged to hear many influential voices talking about the importance of trade and investments to their states and their communities. Deputy Governor Leslie Munger of Illinois said that international investments are essential to Illinois in general and to the greater Chicago area in particular. Congressman Erik Paulsen of Minnesota underlined the fact that jobs supported by trade generally pay better than jobs that serve only the domestic market. Former Governor Tommy Thompson of Wisconsin discussed the ways international investments and domestic industries can create exciting clusters that become generators of jobs and growth.

In 2015, Norway was also the sixth fastest growing source of foreign direct investments into the United States. In addition to investments, bilateral trade is strong — and growing. The United States is one of Norway’s most important export markets, and a key source of imports.

Exports of goods from the United States to Norway have more than doubled in the last decade, and the export of services from the United States to Norway has also seen substantial growth over the same period.

Norway’s exports to the United States grew in a similar fashion. The Norwegian companies that have a presence in the three Midwestern states I visited represent a wide range of sectors such as medical technology, machinery, biochemical, shipping, graphic design and technology. This economic relationship supports thousands of jobs in the three states: roughly 19,000 in Illinois, 8,000 in Minnesota and 7,500 in Wisconsin.

With a medium-sized economy, there is no way Norway can efficiently produce all the products and services we consume. Rather, we combine world-class industries that compete globally with the import of goods and services to cover other important needs.

That works well when we can trade with countries such as the United States. That relationship benefits both countries. Moving forward, Norway will continue to be an attractive and stable partner for the U.S., and we welcome further growth in trade and investment between the two countries.

The Norwegian Government has launched several recent initiatives to develop my country as a leader in terms of innovative and sustainable economic development.

Amongst many initiatives, Norway is emphasizing blue growth, creating the best-possible market conditions for the emerging ocean economy. The key objective is to facilitate sustainable growth through responsible management and exploitation of ocean-based resources.

Norway is also home to many companies that have developed innovative renewable and green technologies. We have companies developing offshore wind projects. A particular point of pride is the world’s first electrical car ferry operating in one of our fjords. Additionally, the world’s first test facility for autonomous ships is opening in the fjord outside the city of Trondheim. While in the Midwest, I mentioned that it would be great to see zero-emission autonomous vessels on the Great Lakes as a result of stronger maritime green cooperation and technology transfer between Norway and the U.S.

I believe strong relationships — through security and defense cooperation, business, investments and trade, family ties and travel — will continue to benefit both the United States and Norway, as we invest together and work together to face the challenges of tomorrow.