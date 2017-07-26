Nose Dive: Trump Considering Firing Jeff Sessions

After publicly bashing Jeff Sessions in a series of recent Tweets and in an interview with the New York Times, Donald Trump is reportedly considering firing the Attorney General who he himself appointed to the position earlier this year.

Sessions was one of Trump’s earliest political supporters during the campaign, but it appears their relationship has seriously deteriorated.

Last Wednesday, Trump told the Times’ reporters that he now regrets appointing Sessions to the position in light of Sessions recusing himself from matters involving the Russia investigation.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump said, adding that the recusal was “very unfair to the president.”

Trump took his grievances with Sessions to Twitter this week, calling him our “beleaguered A.G,” and questioning why he was not investigating “crooked Hillary” in a Tweet on Monday.

Then, on Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted “Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!”

Now, the Associated Press is reporting that Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.

So where is all of this coming from? Didn’t Trump say months ago that he didn’t care about Clinton’s supposed transgressions anymore? And if Trump was upset that Sessions recused himself from anything Russia related, why is he just now publicly lashing out at him for it?

It appears that Trump is furious that Robert Mueller, the Special Counsel appointed to investigate collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, is looking into his family's personal finances.

Why is be blaming Jeff Sessions for that? Here’s the path as Trump sees it. If Sessions had never recused himself, Mueller never would have been appointed and Trump wouldn't be in the mess he’s in today.

That’s a ridiculously simplistic understanding of the reality that ignores so many other factors that contributed to the present situation, but it’s one that the president apparently believes, so much that he’s now lashing out at Sessions in public because of it.

So now, Sessions is put in an awkward position where he is in a public feud with the president. You’d have to think that he may resign. How can he possibly do his job effectively under these circumstances?

Maybe Trump is really just trying to force Sessions to resign. I hope he doesn’t. I hope he forces Trump to fire him, which will obviously look way worse for Trump.