Nostalgia Theater Podcast: Batman: The Animated Series Turns 25!

In just a few short months, the legendary Batman: The Animated Series hits its big quarter-century anniversary. In order to mark the occasion, I'm joined by John Trumbull -- author of an expansive oral history of the series for Back Issue! magazine featuring interviews with most of the key creatives -- for a fun and free-ranging conversation including John's conversations with Bruce Timm, Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, and many others about the animated Batman's journey to the screen, how the series changed the playing field for all kidvid going forward, praise for the amazing ensemble cast (Kevin Conroy! Mark Hamill! Richard Moll! Arleen Sorkin! Adrienne Barbeau!), and our picks for some favorites from the show's 100-plus episodes. You can listen to it at the embed below, or subscribe at iTunes, Stitcher Radio, TuneIn Radio, or Google Play (and remember to leave a review!). As always, send all questions or comments our way via MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com, and don't forget to hit "like" on our Facebook page.