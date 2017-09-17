Attention all personnel! Today marks exactly 45 years to the day that the classic TV series M*A*S*H first premiered on CBS. Based on the novel by Richard Hooker and the 1970 feature film directed by Robert Altman, the boundary-busting sitcom starring Alan Alda had an impressive eleven season run, redefining what television was capable of, and leaving the air with a finale that remains to this day the highest rated episode of any TV show ever. Not a bad legacy, and it provided quite the springboard for conversation with my buddy (and M*A*S*H superfan) Rob Kelly via a special arrangement with his own Film & Water Podcast wherein we share the same interview and distribute it via our respective shows. It's a fun chat that runs the gamut from Trapper to BJ, Henry to Potter! We talk about how we became fans, why we're still fans, and what it is about M*A*S*H that still resonates this many decades later. Listen via the embed below, or subscribe at iTunes, Stitcher Radio, TuneIn Radio, or Google Play (and remember to leave a review!). Like always, send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com, and don't forget to hit "like" on our Facebook page.
Nostalgia Theater Podcast: M*A*S*H Turns 45!
