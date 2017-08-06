Nostalgia Theater Podcast: Star Trek III: The Search For Spock Commentary Track

Back for another Commentary Trek continues! This time I'm rejoined by my friend Glenn Greenberg, former Marvel Comics editor, and writer of many Hulk and Star Trek comics, for the third feature voyage for original Star Trek crew, 1984's Star Trek III: The Search For Spock. As always, you can hear our own personal histories with this installment, plus plenty of trivia and behind-the-scenes factoids. As always, we had a blast with this one, and we're alread planning ahead for The Voyage Home! Click below to listen, or subscribe at iTunes, Stitcher Radio, TuneIn Radio, or Google Play (and remember to leave a review!). As always, send all questions or comments our way via MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com, and don't forget to hit "like" on our Facebook page.