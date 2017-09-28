Nostalgia Theater Podcast: Star Trek: The Next Generation Turns 30!

Today marks thirty years to the day that TV's Star Trek: The Next Generation first premiered in syndication. The sequel series was a risky venture by Paramount, but three decades later, it’s fair to say that Captain Picard, Commander Data, and the other crewmembers of the Enterprise-D are at least as beloved as their legendary predecessors. Why did The Next Generation work almost despite itself? I discuss that question and more with my special guest, Mark A. Altman.
In addition to working on such series as TNT's The Librarians and ABC's Castle, Mark has been called “The World’s Foremost Trekspert,” having authored or co-authored dozens of books and articles about Gene Roddenberry’s creation, including Trek Navigator, Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages, and last year's best-selling two volume set The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek. Join us for a fun and...(wait for it)...engaging chat about Star Trek: The Next Generation's thirty-year voyage, and what the future may hold for the Trek franchise.
