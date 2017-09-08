Nostalgia Theater Podcast: Return to The Dark Crystal

Thirty-five years ago this December, directors Jim Henson and Frank Oz first took audiences into the mystical land of Thra, home of The Dark Crystal. While the ambitious puppet-centric feature didn't quite land with audiences at the time, its mix of effects and fantasy have turned it into a cult artifact in the decades since. For this episode, I'm joined by special guest is Caseen Gaines, author of the beautiful new tome The Dark Crystal: The Ultimate Visual History, for a fun chat about the film's origins, production, scuppered plans for a sequel, and much more! Check it out at the embed below, or subscribe at iTunes, Stitcher Radio, TuneIn Radio, or Google Play (and remember to leave a review!). As always, send all questions or comments our way via MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com, and don't forget to hit "like" on our Facebook page.