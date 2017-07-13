Not all millennials are spending their money on kombucha juice. Help your kids go from “super spender” to “super saver.”

Do you know someone who seems to have a plan for everything? (And hey! It might even be you.) I do. And surprisingly to some, it happens to be a summer intern, Keara, at my company. I caught up with her recently to discuss how her internship experience was going. She said everything was going great, that she was meeting a ton of people and learning a lot. Then, without missing a beat, she began peppering me with questions related to what she should do next – like, should she get her MBA and J.D. at the same time?

I should have prefaced this story by telling you she’s only a freshman. (How can she already be asking these questions? How does she even know what to ask?) I was blown away and thoroughly impressed by how driven she was. But then I remembered all the awards and recognitions she received during her high school graduation ceremony (she graduated with my daughter).

From a very early age, she was organized, diligent and goal-oriented. As I watched her grow, she continued to stay in control and keep both hands on the wheel. We all know kids (and adults) like this, and I believe there are things we can learn from their behaviors. This is especially true when it comes to personal finance and preparing for retirement.

Principal Intern Keara picking money over kombucha.

You’ve probably seen the popular “Millennial International: Sponsor a Millennial Today” YouTube video. It depicts millennials as helpless, thin-skinned “adults” who live in their parents’ basements, spend all their money on kombucha juice and use student loans as an excuse for not contributing to their 401(k). But the truth is, there are millions of millennials making hard sacrifices today in order to help ensure they’ll enjoy a higher level of financial security tomorrow.

For example, did you know there is a group of Gen X and Gen Y savers who defer 90%+ of the IRS maximum to their 401(k) plans? (That’s roughly $16,200-18,000 per year!) While the specific habits of these “super savers” weren’t Earth-shattering, the simple choices they made and actions they took were potentially life changing. They had:

A desire to attain a meaningful level of financial security sooner than later. The willingness and discipline to make meaningful sacrifices today.

The core of the “super saver” DNA is to gain financial control and security as soon as possible. To some, it may be a place where they have the financial flexibility to spend their money on more frivolous things. To others, maybe it’s a place where they can retire or take a long-term absence from work.

No matter what place they’re at, research shows that these “super savers” are willing to do many of the following to get there:

Nearly half of them are driving older cars. Almost half of them are living in modest homes. They’re vacationing less and prioritizing long term savings over vacation funds. They’re aggressively taking advantage of their workplace-provided 401(k) plans, and in many cases, saving far beyond the amount required to receive their full employer-match. Still save money, despite having high levels ($100,000+) of student loan debt They’re more likely to use simple tools and calculators to figure out how to save and invest than more complicated methods. More than half of them invest conservatively.

These “super savers” are taking simple steps now that can benefit them later. For parents out there looking for some tips on how to raise a “super saver,” here are five of my best ones:

Get your kids to develop a budget at an early age. Help them understand how to prioritize spending decisions. Introduce them to tools and calculators that help them understand how saving today can pay off tomorrow. Be there with support and counsel when they get their first job and become eligible to participate in a company provided or sponsored retirement plan. Help them understand the importance of saving for the future and managing debt at the same time.