I don't hang out with Hollywood people, but in 1962, I met Peter O’Toole in London. David Lean’s great film, “Lawrence of Arabia,” with O’Toole as leading man, was just coming out and there was a cocktail party to celebrate it. Somehow I received an invitation. I recall the party being held in a hotel on Grosvenor Square, on which the U.S. Embassy stands at one end.

When I was introduced to O’Toole, I started to ask him a question. “As an actor, do you…” I began. He cut me off. “I’m not an actor,” he said, “I’m a movie star.” Along with an English or Irish sense of humor, O’Toole’s reply may have reflected the intense publicity tour he’d been asked to do for the movie, and his unfamiliarity with the role of movie star. (The line was recycled a couple of decades later in an O’Toole film called “My Favrorite Year.”)

Thing is, he was a brilliant actor. After attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London (RADA), O’Toole built a reputation as a stage actor at the Bristol Old Vic in plays by Shakespeare and other great writers, and after “Lawrence,” he was nominated eight times for an Academy Award as “Best Actor.” At the party I heard his reply as a piece of modesty, with a touch a bemusement.