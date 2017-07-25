Not Doing the Right Thing

One of the hallmarks of the Trump administration is that it rarely does the right thing. Details of the ethical shortcomings of President Trump, members of the Trump family, and aides could fill volumes. Even the explanations and justifications for their behavior frequently fall short.

Case in point: Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s explanation of his role in the now notorious June 9, 2016, meeting he attended with his brother-in-law Donald Trump, Jr., then campaign manager Paul Manafort, and a growing cast of Russians. Kushner’s account is found in written remarks submitted to the Senate Intelligence Committee prior to his closed-door testimony, Monday, July 24, 2017: “I arrived at the meeting a little late. When I got there, the person who has since been identified as a Russian attorney was talking about the issue of a ban on U.S. adoptions of Russian children. I had no idea why that topic was being raised and quickly determined that my time was not well-spent at this meeting. Reviewing emails recently confirmed my memory that the meeting was a waste of our time and that, in looking for a polite way to leave and get back to my work, I actually emailed an assistant from the meeting after I had been there for ten or so minutes and wrote[,] ‘Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting.’”

Touching, down to being so busy that he asked an assistant to bail him out of the meeting. But, note the justification Kushner presents: He left the meeting because it was a waste of time, not because it was inappropriate for a close Trump aide to meet with Russians during the election campaign. Kushner has an explanation for this, too. He says he did not fully read the email setting up the meeting: “That email was on top of a long back and forth that I did not read at the time. As I did with most emails when I was working remotely, I quickly reviewed on my iPhone the relevant message that the meeting would occur at 4:00 PM at his [Donald Trump, Jr.’s] office.”

Not the best defense, but sloppiness and inattention (“I did not read the entire email.”) is, I guess, better than admitting illegal and/or inappropriate contacts. Only problem with the sloppiness defense is that the purpose of the meeting was described explicitly in the subject line: “Russia — Clinton — private and confidential.” Kushner did not have to read any of the email past the subject line to know the meeting was inappropriate. The “private and confidential” only gilds the lily, so to speak.

Team Trump went to great lengths to praise Donald, Jr. for doing the right thing in releasing the email chain. “To everyone, in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016,” Trump, Jr. said in a statement accompanying the release of the emails. Trump, Sr. agreed: “My son is a high-quality person[,] and I applaud his transparency.” As is well known by now, Trump, Jr. did the right thing only after learning that The New York Times had obtained a copy of the email chain and was about to publish its contents.

When Trump, Jr. was not patting himself on the back for being transparent, he was suggesting he agreed to the meeting in the context of a busy schedule during which he could not pay full attention to everything (his version of Kushner’s inattention defense). “Honestly, my takeaway when all this was going on, is that someone has information on our opponent,” Trump, Jr. said. “Things are going a million miles per hour. You know what it’s like to be on a campaign,” he added.

Sloppiness, inattentiveness, and busyness trump collusion as excuses for the Trump campaign’s coziness with Russians. Another excuse, this one made frequently by Republican defenders of Trump and his circle, is the “rookie mistake” defense. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has used it, and House Speaker Paul Ryan tried to explain away Trump’s meddling in the FBI’s Russian investigation as the action of a president who is “new at this.” Many Republicans have defended the meeting with the Russian lawyer as an instance of naiveté on the part of Trump, Jr. and Kushner (though that fails to explain why such a seasoned political operative as Manafort attended).

All the defenses thrown up by the Trumpistas suggest they view the meeting (and all instances of contact with Russians) as innocent. If so, why the lies? Why did Trump, Jr. lie about the meeting until forced by The Times’ revelations to admit his role? Why did Kushner omit his contacts with Russians from his security clearance forms? As Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia said, “Lying is not a rookie mistake.”

Trump and his closest associates apparently do the right thing only when they have no other choice. Of course, others in Washington are guilty of this as well. Consider the passivity of most Republicans in the face of the incompetence, arrogance, and possibly criminal activities of the Trump administration. There are two reasons for Republican reluctance to challenge Trump openly. One, congressional Republicans still hope to enact much of their agenda with Trump as president. The GOP sees Trump as its ally in the attempt to secure enormous tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans. Second, as long as Trump has the support of his base, meaning most Republicans, as polls show, Republican politicians see no profit challenging him. Coming out against Trump will not secure congressional Republicans any support from Democrats, but it might cost them in primary fights with even more conservative Republicans.

Do not expect any Republicans to do the right thing in facing the monstrousness of the Trump administration. Their cowardice is clear. It is unlikely that any Republican will step forward and tell Trump, as Senator Barry Goldwater told Richard Nixon in 1974, that it is time to leave.

Nor should anyone expect officials in the administration to do the right thing. Trump, Sr. never admits error, and the rest concede mistakes only when caught. Congressional Democrats may succeed in flushing out the truth about the Trumpistas collusion with the Russians, but a better bet is the current probe by special counsel Robert Mueller. That is, until Trump fires him.