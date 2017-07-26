Not Everybody Will Understand You

Over the last several years, I’ve learned that the goal isn’t to be understood by others… it’s to know yourself fully and completely, and to honor where you’re at regardless of what other people think or believe. It’s having the ability to stay rooted in what’s real and true, trusting those tiny internal whispers no matter what noise exists outside of you.
People will have opinions. They’ll project their beliefs onto you. Their fears will render them unsupportive. And you’ll feel alone inside it all.
But that doesn’t make it wrong.
Some of the best decisions in my life and business were met with the most resistance and push back from the people around me.
Mentors and coaches, family and friends, clients and strangers. They told me not to create what I felt called to create, or do the things that ended up having the most rewarding impact on my business. Telling me I should stay and try in relationships that were completely wrong for me. Calling me selfish, pushing me to show up how they wanted me to, questioning my every move, feeling, or action.
The goal isn’t to be understood by others, though honoring what’s true for you will allow more supportive and aligned people to come into your world.
The goal is to create what you desire to create, to contribute in the way that only you can, and to find true joy, connection, passion, and purpose.
Whatever that means for YOU.
The goal is to show up fully, to become who you’re here to be. Regardless of what other people think or believe.
Stephenie Zamora is an author and life coach, business and marketing strategist, and founder of CallOfTheVoid.tv. Here she merges the worlds of personal development, energy healing, intuitive coaching, writing, and mixed media art to help individuals rise up and come back from the darkest, hardest chapters of life. She guides her clients through the challenging process of re-orienting to their lives, relationships, and work in a way that’s fully aligned with who they’ve become in the aftermath of loss, trauma, depression, and big life changes. After struggling with PTSD, grief, and anxiety from a sudden and traumatic loss, she navigated her own difficult healing journey, and has set out to help others find the purpose of their own path using The Hero’s Journey as a framework.
Stephenie is the founder of Stephenie Zamora Media, the author of Awesome Life Tips®, creator of Journey Mapping Sessions™, and is currently working on a second book, Unravel. Her work has been featured on The Huffington Post, Yahoo Shine, Elite Daily, Positively Positive, and many other publications over the years. Connect with her on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or at www.CallOfTheVoid.tv.
