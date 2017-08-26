Not in My Name Where is the Democratic Party?

Those of us who have been disturbed about the right wing, pseudo intellectual, racist cheerleader, sexist, supporter of hate speech, Steve Bannon’s, tenure in the White House are relieved that he is no longer on the United States of America’s payroll. Another troll for hate, Sebastian Gorka, has also left the White House. Sadly, President 45, the supporter of hate speech in chief, remains in the White House, and in pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of racially profiling citizens in Arizona, has indicated once again where his loyalties lie.

Along with millions of Americans, I have signed numerous petitions. I have called my Republican and Democratic Senators so often, that the staffers tell me there’s no need to leave my address and phone number, “they know who I am;” and attended vigils, marches, and gatherings in support of clean water for African American families in East Chicago, in memory of those killed and injured in Charlottesville, against the profiling and exclusion of Muslims, and of course, marched in January against bigotry, misogyny, and for social justice. I’ve supported the work of young organizers in Indiana who created a Civic Engagement boot camp and of a range of organizers and activists in Chicago through the work of the Crossroads Fund But it’s not enough.

Until the so called leadership of the Democratic Party (and the few Republicans who actually believe in the premise of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights) takes over the airways, uses the law and the power of organizing to push back against the travesty of the Trump administration, I fear that we will continue to see the worst President in the history of the United States destroy hard earned victories in voting rights, environmental controls, reproductive rights for women, civil rights for people of color and the LGBQT community, and access to affordable public education.