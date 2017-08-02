Not Just An Announcement Anymore: Facebook Messenger’s Discover Tab is a Game Changer for Chatbots and the Brands that Launch Them

As Facebook reels from some of its experiments-gone-awry in the Bot space, it has quietly been amassing one major Bot success. With little fanfare, Facebook recently initiated the dawn of the new mobile age. Over the last few weeks, it has quietly been rolling out the Messenger Discover section, a new tab on the bottom navigation bar. Much like the App Store’s sections for top, featured, and categorized apps, Messenger’s Discover section showcases featured brands across a variety of categories such as Shopping, Lifestyle, and Entertainment. Unlike the App Store, the experiences accessed through Messenger’s Discover page all exist within the confines of Messenger without requiring any sort of download.

This is game-changing, when viewed together with the proliferation of Messenger Bots. As app downloads in the U.S. fall below 1 per user per month, Messenger has provided brands a portal through which they can create app-like mobile experiences, known as Messenger Bots, while eliminating the costly challenge of download friction. And the one-two punch of enabling Bots plus providing for their discoverability by Messenger’s 1.2 billion users is only one of Facebook’s many recent efforts to position chatbots as a mainstream form of communication between users and brands. From Instagram ads connecting users to bots to in-chat sponsored messages from brands to users -- and with several bot acquisitions to date in the chatbot space -- Mark Zuckerberg and David Marcus, Facebook’s Head of Messenger, have demonstrated their commitment to building out Messenger as the place where billions of customers interact with the brands they’re interested in. or more on the basics of Messenger bots, see a blog post I wrote for my company Headliner Labs, which builds Messenger Bots, here.

Discover provides a major opportunity for brands to showcase their messaging experiences to users. It is given prime real estate inside Messenger at the bottom right-hand side of a user’s Messenger navigation bar. Once inside Discover, the implementation is designed to provide optimal utility and engagement. Discover is programmed to use a user’s recent history to connect users with brands that are relevant to their interests. Within the Discover tab, recommended messaging experiences are filtered by category, recent activity and featured experiences. There is an extensive list of categories such as Education, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Productivity that a brand can fit into, and a single brand may also appear in multiple relevant categories. Brands must apply for Facebook’s approval to be discoverable. Note that the Discover tab does NOT include advertisements, only recommendations.

Interestingly, for now, the Discover section affords access to whatever experience the brand provides through in Messenger, whether traditional human-manned messaging or Messenger Bot experiences. Users can differentiate the two by keeping an eye out for “automated messaging” labels. It remains to be seen whether Facebook will ultimately limit this page to brands that roll out Bots--indeed, as the traffic flowing into this page increases, so does Facebook’s leverage over brand adoption of Bots. Facebook’s concerted push into the Bot space -- adopting a model similar to WeChat’s dominance over mobile commerce and brand engagement in China -- suggests that it is willing to use most leverage at its disposal to accelerate the Bot ecosystem and its proliferation.