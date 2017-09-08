Not My UVa: Reflections of a Black Alum

In 1998, as a junior at the University of Virginia, I enrolled in ‘Multicultural Education 1-0- something or other, an easy-A class valued widely among undergrads as a GPA booster. Led by a few bohemian types, students here were expected to do some serious soul-searching, and through sharing activities, explore issues connected to identity and inclusion. It was the most diverse group I’d encountered during my entire time there. As an international student, I remember being struck by my American classmates’ willingness to be so open about intimate and mostly traumatic experiences growing up, judged as too black, not black enough, too poor, rich, smart, overweight, queer, wicken, the list went on. I struggled with this, and when pressed to participate, presented a surface narrative around the woes of moving countries often as a third culture kid. Despite keeping much in, this was in essence, group therapy, and fascinating to me, so I pushed myself and learned some things.

Notably, though, class after four-hour long class, the white male students consistently failed to contribute. It wasn’t that they were repressing anything (seemingly), nor uncomfortable-just genuinely unable to retrieve examples of moments in their lives when they felt marginalized. I recall one kid, sitting back in his chair, twirling a pencil between his fingers, uttering, ‘Pass. I got nothing’ each time the proverbial mic was passed to him. On the surface, the white guys in class appeared the most well-adjusted and content. Not knowing any better, I wondered what was wrong with the rest of us.

Frankly, my overall experience at Uva wasn’t great- a failed half-attempt at assimilation. Until recently, I chalked it up to a combination of having arrived as a transfer student, its enormous size, and the school’s adherence to, what felt like to me, archaic tradition. At the time, 11% of the student population was Black, high for a state school of UVa’s size and stature. While applying, the possibility of a diversity issue never occurred to me. Immediately upon arrival, it was clear to see that the school was decidedly segregated. Certain dining halls were understood to be where the Black people ate, and the mixed dining halls certainly had sections where Black students chose to sit. The black students threw their own parties, preferred to occupy specific dorms, and a central bus stop coined ‘The BBS’ (Black Bus Stop)-not to suggest these divisions were universal, imposed on us or uncommon at predominantly white universities.

The UVa campus felt to me, overwhelmingly white, preppy and exaggeratedly proud. A unique school tradition, for example, called for students (not us) to dress up in blazers & ties and formal dresses at football games. I can picture the impassioned crowd belting out ‘The Good Ole Song’, to the tune of ‘Auld Lang Syne’. After the lyric ‘We come from Old Virginia, where all is bright and gay’, the entire student body would chant ‘Not gay!’ in unison. When a group of students challenged this by wearing all black to games, one of the protesters, Jennifer Abastillas (Class of ’01) describes being met with hostility and angry jeers. Unable to develop any semblance of school spirit or understanding of football, I stopped attending.

Racially driven incidents were commonplace: We heard stories of frat house ‘black face’ parties, not unlike the one depicted in the opening episode of Netflix’ fictional show 'Dear White People'. Campus police were understood by us to be aggressive towards non-white students; we were careful to ensure our flimsy school IDs were in reach when we went out at night. Cops could sometimes be seen camping out outside of majority black parties taking place on Rugby Road, the University’s fraternity row. Njeri Semaj (Class of ’99) tells of an unprovoked verbal attack one night walking with friends on campus. “…this guy who was walking behind us with his girlfriend, followed us onto a bus, began yelling at us to go back to Africa, to get out of his school…then he got off when we did, and continued with, ‘you f**king ni**er bit**es!’ ”. After reporting the incident, Njeri was invited to a meeting by the president of the university to hear a face-to-face apology by the aggressor. Unable to attend, she received an official letter from the president on behalf of the school instead.

I began to understand the appeal of HBCUs beyond the desire to exist as a character on ‘A Different World’. I disengaged by moving far off campus, and by leaving town every weekend I could. Other students of color were more resilient-some joined Black fraternities or sororities, and many became politically active. The Black Student Alliance and other groups campaigned for minority Student Council candidates & deans of color, and organized when Black students were openly targeted by police or administration. For most, though, within a community that seemed to barely tolerate their existence, perceived 'self-segregation' was in essence self-preservation. Alvin Blanco (Class of ’99) recalls that relationships with other minorities helped mitigate feelings of marginalization but also facilitated involvement in campus life: “..thanks to close ties with friends and peers, along with the camaraderie we shared, it was all the easier to deal with. We were now a part of UVA's traditions, no matter how lily white they may have been before, we were sure to make our mark. Whether it was attending football games, making our presence felt around campus—inside and outside the classroom.”

Rick Turner, the dean of the Office of African American Affairs at the time regularly led initiatives to further diversity and address the needs of Black students. Later, In his 2006 annual address, he remarked that ‘an environment….is not welcoming when we fail to pay close attention to segregation in our midst.’. As a solution, he noted the value of maintaining African American cultural centers to benefit all members of the school and Charlottesville communities. Addressing the university’s complex and long history with regard to race, he also called for a formal apology for the treatment of slaves and free Blacks at and around Grounds. Unclear as to whether this request was granted, although today exists a brochure and walking tour illustrating the role slaves played in the history of the University.

The sickening imagery of militant, white, self proclaimed Nazis marching to the Rotunda (UVa’s monument to its founder Thomas Jefferson) effectively shook the nation. The University immediately and officially condemned the white nationalists by name and ensured their highest priority was the safety of all. Frank M. Conner III, the University’s Rector issued a statement which went out in an email to the university community, including alumni stating, “It has never been more critical than now to ensure equality and justice for all in our community regardless of color, identity, belief or orientation.” I admit I was relieved a more neutral approach wasn’t taken and began to research the university’s efforts to enact progress since I attended. In 2001 the school formed Envision, an initiative dedicated to establishing dialogue among the many different facets of the university as it pertains to its vision, and in 2006 the Office for Diversity & Equity was established.

In a 2002 statement on diversity, Envision cited that among its barriers was a ‘lingering perception that the University will always be a conservative ‘old boy’ institution in a homegrown Southern city’. They acknowledged the varying and contradictory perceptions of the university on one hand as an ideal of democracy with a strong sense of community and autonomy accorded to students and on the other, resistant to innovation, too rooted in tradition and hostile to non-conformity. Another matter of contention was the continued use of Mr. Jefferson in the school’s iconography- a point of pride for some and a symbol of a oppression for others. Despite the referenced lack of accord, the study claimed that overall, students desire diversity and that the university culture is, indeed changing.

The moving candlelight vigil organized by UVa students and members of the Charlottesville community after the August 12th terrorist attack was a necessary first step. I’m happy to suddenly see videos of Black and Brown Freshman move-ins posted by the University on my Facebook timeline, delighted that the University’s secret societies and choirs showed up at the Opening Convocation & Honor Induction to denounce ‘isolation with the outstretched hand of generosity’. I am imagining Black students among the class of 2021 beginning school this month, more anxious, more aware, more determined than the average First Year. I’m hoping they are prepared to initiate and respond to difficult conversations around race, and poised to take real ownership of their place at the University. To aid in their transition into a town that has become the central battleground against bigotry, a group of African American alumni have formed #HoosAgainstHate, demonstrating solidarity in the form of organized events and various acts of support.