Not Raising a White Flag on Red Flags: Caution is Okay

In my day to day interactions, especially as a woman, being nonjudgmental is considered a positive trait. Acceptance is paramount, especially among those of us advocating for gender, racial, sexual, and every other equality. I’ve found that in interactions with men both in life and in romantic contexts, I am cautious. I remember the repeated actions that have signaled disrespect or misogyny to come, and when I see them in a new person, I note it. I consider this appropriate, as it might prevent repetition of aggression or harassment I’ve already been through, but men, especially in a dating situation, do not typically agree.

More than once, when I’ve become a little distant when conversation moves in a treacherous direction, I have been chastised for judging men. The things I react to include key words that have indicated the arrival of a genitalia picture or request for one, overtly sexual comments that become aggressive demands, or statements about what women should or shouldn’t do. I feel justified in my caution initially, but because I am concerned with remaining accepting of others, an accusation of unfairness or prejudice is upsetting to me.

A recent occurrence of this led me to reflect. At a random point in text conversation, a man asked, “Can I ask you a question?” Every time this has happened with someone I’ve been on one or two casual dates with, the next message has been a request for a nude photograph or sexual favor. In this instance, when I said simply, “Ok,” with no enthusiasm, the man asked why. He refused to let it go, and when I explained the trend, he accused me of judging him and all men as opposed to trusting everyone as he claimed to do.

Usually, I feel uncomfortable and worried about past repercussions such as threats if I stop the conversation. Men are almost always much physically larger than me, which makes it easier for them to take risks and be less cautious safely. If I do continue interaction with those who exhibit behavior that alarms me, I tend to be proven right. Is it okay to be aware of previous indicators, or is it somehow a problem with me?